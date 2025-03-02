Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageukiyo-e sumotsukioka yoshitoshifacewoodpatternpersonartbuildingGeneral of the Right Lord Yoritomo inspects a special Nō performance by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 583 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3217 x 1562 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Pupils of Uji Joetsu Practicing Fencing by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923949/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSports poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591224/sports-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDisappointed Bride: Kono Flees Upon Discovering That the Ugly Bridegroom Is Not Whom She Promised to Marry by Tsukioka…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931263/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSports Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199594/sports-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTwo Heroes Fighting atop Horyukaku by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924011/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712331/discover-japan-instagram-post-templatesView licenseMusashibō Benkei Battling with Young Ushiwaka on Gojō Bridge by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931830/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSports social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591240/sports-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMiyamoto Hanako Chastening a Drunkard by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923764/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSports blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591202/sports-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Great Conference on the Conquest of Korea by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924040/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCascading Water by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924058/cascading-water-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Story of Otomi and Yosaburō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932059/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932300/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseSatomi Jirotaro Yoshinari Inspecting a Head Carried by a Dog by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923802/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseStrength training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993714/strength-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Death of the Bride Mitsue by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDanjō Matsunaga Hisahide before His Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932297/image-christmas-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSumo wrestling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461312/sumo-wrestling-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Kamezaki Brewer's Celebration of His Good Fortune by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922809/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461225/sumo-warriors-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Seige and Submergence of Takamatsu Castle by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931234/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView licenseMinamoto Yorimitsu Ason Watching a Spider by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931826/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428858/sumo-warriors-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional japanese sport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461249/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-templateView licenseMiyoshiya Shunzan and Iwami Jūtarō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932755/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional japanese sport blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427701/traditional-japanese-sport-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Death of Yamamoto Doki at the Great Battle of Kawanakajima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923978/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEarth: Akashi Gidayu Races to Kyoto during the Battle of Amagasaki by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922910/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509065/martial-arts-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseEtō Shinpei by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931254/eto-shinpei-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license