Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonfacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationThe Courtesan Hatsuito by Suzuki HarunobuOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 833 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2365 x 3409 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesan with her poem by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931847/courtesan-with-her-poem-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumn Moon at the Temple Ishiyamadera by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922962/image-face-person-moonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActor and Courtesan Parodying the Armor-Pulling Scene from the Story of the Soga Brothers by Ippitsusai Bunchō and Suzuki…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298169/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChildren Following a Beauty by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9297851/children-following-beauty-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseLucky Dream for the New Year: Mt. Fuji, Falcon and Eggplants by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesan Watching Her Attendants Playing with a Ball by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957735/courtesan-watching-her-attendants-playing-with-ball-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesans of the Shin Kanaya, from the series "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945962/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesan with her Pet by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957290/courtesan-with-her-pet-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFour courtesans of various houses, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953914/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesans of Kiriya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata kagami),"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957647/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the courtesan Umegae in the play "Hiragana Seisuiki," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946207/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseA Flower Vendor by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945104/flower-vendor-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseLovers by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931561/lovers-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Man Riding a Giant Tortoise (parody of Urashima Taro) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020263/young-man-riding-giant-tortoise-parody-urashima-taro-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseCourtesans of Maruebiya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951416/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCourtesans of the Asahimaruya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954388/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesans of Shin Kanaya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011632/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesans of the Wakanaya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954114/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScene in a Brothel from A Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Green Houses Compared by Kitao Shigemasa and Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931612/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the courtesan Umegae in the play "Hiragana Seisuiki," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949854/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license