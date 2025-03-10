rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Courtesan Hatsuito by Suzuki Harunobu
Save
Edit Image
cartoonfacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustration
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan with her poem by Suzuki Harunobu
Courtesan with her poem by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931847/courtesan-with-her-poem-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Autumn Moon at the Temple Ishiyamadera by Suzuki Harunobu
Autumn Moon at the Temple Ishiyamadera by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922962/image-face-person-moonFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actor and Courtesan Parodying the Armor-Pulling Scene from the Story of the Soga Brothers by Ippitsusai Bunchō and Suzuki…
Actor and Courtesan Parodying the Armor-Pulling Scene from the Story of the Soga Brothers by Ippitsusai Bunchō and Suzuki…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298169/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Children Following a Beauty by Suzuki Harunobu
Children Following a Beauty by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9297851/children-following-beauty-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Lucky Dream for the New Year: Mt. Fuji, Falcon and Eggplants by Suzuki Harunobu
Lucky Dream for the New Year: Mt. Fuji, Falcon and Eggplants by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan Watching Her Attendants Playing with a Ball by Suzuki Harunobu
Courtesan Watching Her Attendants Playing with a Ball by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957735/courtesan-watching-her-attendants-playing-with-ball-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesans of the Shin Kanaya, from the series "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
Courtesans of the Shin Kanaya, from the series "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945962/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan with her Pet by Suzuki Harunobu
Courtesan with her Pet by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957290/courtesan-with-her-pet-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Four courtesans of various houses, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase…
Four courtesans of various houses, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953914/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesans of Kiriya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata kagami),"…
Courtesans of Kiriya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata kagami),"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957647/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the courtesan Umegae in the play "Hiragana Seisuiki," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the courtesan Umegae in the play "Hiragana Seisuiki," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946207/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
A Flower Vendor by Suzuki Harunobu
A Flower Vendor by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945104/flower-vendor-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Lovers by Suzuki Harunobu
Lovers by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931561/lovers-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Man Riding a Giant Tortoise (parody of Urashima Taro) by Suzuki Harunobu
Young Man Riding a Giant Tortoise (parody of Urashima Taro) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020263/young-man-riding-giant-tortoise-parody-urashima-taro-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Courtesans of Maruebiya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
Courtesans of Maruebiya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951416/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Courtesans of the Asahimaruya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
Courtesans of the Asahimaruya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954388/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesans of Shin Kanaya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
Courtesans of Shin Kanaya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011632/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Courtesans of the Wakanaya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
Courtesans of the Wakanaya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954114/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Scene in a Brothel from A Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Green Houses Compared by Kitao Shigemasa and Katsukawa Shunshō
Scene in a Brothel from A Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Green Houses Compared by Kitao Shigemasa and Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931612/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the courtesan Umegae in the play "Hiragana Seisuiki," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the courtesan Umegae in the play "Hiragana Seisuiki," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949854/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license