The Number 3 (San) for the Play Sanryaku no maki: Actor as Kiichi Hōgan by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
The Country Samurai Sachuta and Odan by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Actors as Fukashichi and Omiwa from the play "Imoseyama," from an untitled series of half-block images of kabuki scenes by…
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actors Bandō Sajūrō I as Mumata Junsai, Bandō Takesaburō I as Oguri Sōtan by Utagawa Kunisada
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Kataoka Nizaemon VIII as Konjin Chogoro, from the series "Atari senkin otoko kagami" by Utagawa Kunisada I…
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Album of 27 prints from the series "Pairings of Actors with the Fifty-three Stations (Mitate yakusha gojusan tsui no uchi)"…
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mount Nachi in Kii Province, No. 1 on the Saikoku Pilgrimage Route (Saikoku junrei ichiban Kishu Nachisan), from the series…
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjuro IX by Utagawa Kunisada III (Kunimasa IV, Toyokuni V)
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
The actors Ichikawa Enzo as Chobei's Son Nagamatsu (R), Ichikawa Ebizo V as Banzui Chobei (C), and Ichikawa Komazo VI as…
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Actors as Fujisawa Shiro, Asari Yoichi, and Hangaku, from an untitled series of half-block images of kabuki scenes by…
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Actors as Genroku, Otsuma, and Shokuro, from an untitled series of half-block images of kabuki scenes by Utagawa Kunisada I…
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisada
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
The actors Nakamura Fukusuke I as Matsugae Matonosuke and Ichikawa Komazo VII as Nikki Danjo in the play "Konoshita Kage…
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
The actors Onoe Kikugoro III, Onoe Matsutake III, and Iwai Kumesaburo II by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Hanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada II
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac sticker, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
A Spring Night (Yayoi no yube) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Three actors in a confrontation before a gravestone by the sea. Colour woodcut by Kunisada I, 1858.
Vintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
The actors Nakamura Tomijuro II as the wet nurse Shigenoi and Ichimura Uzaemon XIII as Jinenjo no Sankichi in the play "Koi…
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Poem by Kamakura Udaijin by Utagawa Kunisada
Art nouveau lady background, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Actor in a Role of Kogorō's Wife, Osen in the Play Na ni Takashi Mariuta Jitsuroku by Utagawa Kunisada
