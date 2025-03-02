Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagesakurajapanese printukiyo evintagejapanese womanjapanjapanese public domainjapanese tapestryHanando of Ogiya, kamuro Momiji and Sakura by Kikukawa EizanOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 804 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2022 x 3018 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseReturning Sails of Akashi: Koimurasaki of theTamaya, kamuro Chidori and Momiji by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932865/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseShinmei by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931881/shinmei-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTanabata by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922738/tanabata-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseModern Beauty in a Snow Storm by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931379/modern-beauty-snow-storm-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAimi of Maru Ebiya by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932371/aimi-maru-ebiya-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman by a Lantern by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932245/woman-lantern-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWomen Walking in a Garden by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931410/women-walking-garden-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721890/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseFashionable Beauty in Midsummer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637833/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814370/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licensefourth sheet from the left from an untitled pentaptych. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655958/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733921/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Holding a Roll of Paper. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637014/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938001/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMonk Kisen. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638765/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseHour of the Snake (10 am). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638834/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721105/womens-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseFamous Trees in the Eastern Capital: The Cherry Tree at Naruko (Toto meiboku Naruko no sakura) by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949903/image-cartoon-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910516/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseIde no tamagawahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650079/ide-tamagawaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7745045/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseProstitute looking into a mirror, juxtaposed to a peacock and cherry blossoms. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638645/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713367/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Picture of the Viewing in the Pleasure Quarters by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667029/picture-the-viewing-the-pleasure-quarters-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546017/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCourtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490842/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738330/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOshichi and Kichisaburō from a Kabuki Playhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7481412/oshichi-and-kichisaburo-from-kabuki-playFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Picture of the Viewing in the Pleasure Quarters by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666917/picture-the-viewing-the-pleasure-quarters-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Prostitutes Tsukioka and Hinagoto of the Hyōgoya House. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638785/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license