The Dance of the Chrysanthemum Boy by Katsukawa Shunshō
japan silk patternjapanjapanese kimono patternkatsukawajapanese patternjapanese womanwomanjapanese art
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dancer with a Maple Branch by Katsukawa Shunsho
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text
Three Beauties Chatting by a Veranda by Katsukawa Shunsho
Hanami festival Instagram post template, editable text
The Salt Maidens, Murasame with Yukihira's Hat by Chôbunsai Eishi
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Beauty Admiring a Warbler on a Plum Tree by Tsukioka Settei
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Courtesan Reading a Letter by Chôbunsai Eishi
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Otafuku by Hanabusa Itchō
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Salt Maidens, Matsukaze with Yukihira's Coat by Chôbunsai Eishi
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Courtesan and Two Attendants by Torii Kiyonobu I
Women's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Beauty Beneath a Willow Tree by Isoda Koryusai
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Courtesan and Cherry Branch by Toriyama Sekien
Authentic Japan poster template
Two Beauties on a Veranda by Kitao Masanobu
Experience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Courtesan Seated on a Bench Enjoying the Evening Cool in Summer by Kamigaki Horyu
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
An Actor on Stage
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Seated Beauty by Rifû
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Female Dancer
Japanese travel agency poster template
Courtesan and Attendants by Miyagawa (Katsukawa) Shunsui
Customizable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
High Ranking Courtesan by Mihata Jôryû
Editable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
Courtesan and Her Attendant by Katsukawa Shunshō
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
A woman stands with her back to a lantern and her right arm outstretched, a wad of white paper in her hand, preparing to…
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese art, ukiyo-e remix
Yang Guifei by Katsukawa Shunsho
