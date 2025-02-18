rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vishnu Saves the Elephant King Gajendra
Save
Edit Image
vishnudirtelephant illustrationasian elephantpublic domain patterns floralfloral tapestryelephantelephant drawing
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Vishnu Rescuing the King of the Elephants
Vishnu Rescuing the King of the Elephants
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037724/vishnu-rescuing-the-king-the-elephantsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
A King Enthroned on a Terrace, Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
A King Enthroned on a Terrace, Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932159/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Hamir Receives Mehma, Folio from a Hamir Hath
Hamir Receives Mehma, Folio from a Hamir Hath
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932272/hamir-receives-mehma-folio-from-hamir-hathFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism Instagram post template
Hinduism Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602110/hinduism-instagram-post-templateView license
Radha Rejecting Krishna
Radha Rejecting Krishna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922603/radha-rejecting-krishnaFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684812/png-adult-art-bloomView license
Taming of the Elephant Chanchal
Taming of the Elephant Chanchal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922888/taming-the-elephant-chanchalFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Indra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Indra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037869/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563625/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
The Planetary Deity Brihaspati (Jupiter)
The Planetary Deity Brihaspati (Jupiter)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931662/the-planetary-deity-brihaspati-jupiterFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551719/png-abstract-accessory-android-wallpaperView license
Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma Adoring Kali
Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma Adoring Kali
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018145/shiva-vishnu-and-brahma-adoring-kaliFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564372/png-accessory-android-wallpaper-archView license
Worship of Jina Rishabhanatha (Adinatha) (recto), Shrine on Mount Shatrunjaya (verso), Folio from a Jain Manuscript
Worship of Jina Rishabhanatha (Adinatha) (recto), Shrine on Mount Shatrunjaya (verso), Folio from a Jain Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038036/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Hindu new year Instagram post template
Hindu new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602113/hindu-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
The Eager Heroine on Her Way to Meet Her Lover out of Love (Kama Abhisarika Nayika)
The Eager Heroine on Her Way to Meet Her Lover out of Love (Kama Abhisarika Nayika)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932238/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower background, white vintage ornament illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower background, white vintage ornament illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530414/png-abstract-art-nouveauView license
Indra and Sachi Riding the Divine Elephant Airavata, Folio from a Panchakalyanaka (Five Auspicious Events in the Life of…
Indra and Sachi Riding the Divine Elephant Airavata, Folio from a Panchakalyanaka (Five Auspicious Events in the Life of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932550/image-cow-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217828/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Harinegameshin Takes the Embryo of Jina Mahavira from Devananda and Brings it to Queen Trishala, Folio from a Kalpasutra…
Harinegameshin Takes the Embryo of Jina Mahavira from Devananda and Brings it to Queen Trishala, Folio from a Kalpasutra…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038669/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254575/png-background-beige-bloomView license
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254597/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254595/png-background-beige-bloomView license
Adventures of Two Travelling Priests, Folio from a "Panchakhyana" (Jain Recension of the Panchatantra) Series
Adventures of Two Travelling Priests, Folio from a "Panchakhyana" (Jain Recension of the Panchatantra) Series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933017/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254463/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Babhruvahana Kills Animals to Save Syamakarna (recto), Babhruvahana Faces Arjuna's Army with Syamakarna (verso), Scenes from…
Babhruvahana Kills Animals to Save Syamakarna (recto), Babhruvahana Faces Arjuna's Army with Syamakarna (verso), Scenes from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931638/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254462/png-background-beige-blank-spaceView license
Narayana (Vishnu) Mounting Garuda with Lakshmi
Narayana (Vishnu) Mounting Garuda with Lakshmi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922455/narayana-vishnu-mounting-garuda-with-lakshmiFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238031/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView license
Malati Receives a Visitor, Folio from a Malati-Madhava series by Bhagvan Das
Malati Receives a Visitor, Folio from a Malati-Madhava series by Bhagvan Das
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931631/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Month of Bhadon (August-September), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Bhadon (August-September), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933032/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license