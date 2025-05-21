Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagepalm treeslandscapeswedenlandscape vintagelandscape paintingvintage palm tree paintingvintage illustration landscapevintage landscape oil paintingView of Ariccia by Gustaf Wilhelm PalmOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 758 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5486 x 3465 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5486 x 3465 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRoad trip Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051123/road-trip-instagram-post-templateView licenseView of the Ponte Nomentano (Roman Campagna) by Pierre Nicolas Brissethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931604/image-plant-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseAnniversary Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787428/anniversary-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseLandscape in italy, 1856https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711424/landscape-italy-1856Free Image from public domain licenseThank you Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13822278/thank-you-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Entrance to the Old Vicarage in Hellested by Martinus Rorbye. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16098968/image-plant-person-shadowFree Image from public domain licenseThank you Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13822130/thank-you-facebook-post-templateView licenseView of the Quirinal Palace, Rome by François Marius Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038642/image-plant-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049239/summer-vacation-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Cave by Pierre Etienne Théodore Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932863/the-cave-pierre-etienne-theodore-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseVacation deals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049255/vacation-deals-instagram-post-templateView licenseCottages and Frozen River by Esaias van de Velde Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933026/image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeach trip Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051099/beach-trip-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape with an Aqueduct by Nicolas Antoine Taunayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933000/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseSummer makes me feel alive Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729201/summer-makes-feel-alive-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Entrance to the Old Vicarage in Hellested by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932642/image-shadow-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseLandscape with Ruins by Pierre Henri de Valencienneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922468/image-cloud-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseLet your worries drift away Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729209/let-your-worries-drift-away-instagram-story-templateView licenseStaircase in the Park of Villa Chigi di Ariccia by Alexandre Calamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963849/staircase-the-park-villa-chigi-ariccia-alexandre-calameFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729259/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Gulf of Naples with the Island of Ischia in the Distance (1818) by Josephus Augustus Kniphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731960/image-dog-cloud-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061582/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRoomalainen teatteri frascatissa albanovuorilla, 1848, Gustaf Wilhelm Palmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864792/image-art-public-domain-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061557/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWash Day by William Aiken Walkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932055/wash-day-william-aiken-walkerFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729253/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseNakoala tukholmastahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711072/nakoala-tukholmastaFree Image from public domain licenseJungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721157/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with Fortifications by John Wilhelm Nahl and Gaspard Dughethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932269/image-person-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseView of a Lake by Louis Leopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922922/view-lake-louis-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife charity Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118263/wildlife-charity-instagram-post-templateView licenseView in the Park of the Villa Chigi at Ariccia (1822) by Abraham Teerlinkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743677/view-the-park-the-villa-chigi-ariccia-1822-abraham-teerlinkFree Image from public domain licenseMidsummer park party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039392/midsummer-park-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of Tivoli in Italyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731698/view-tivoli-italyFree Image from public domain licenseStarry Night, Van Gogh's artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029987/starry-night-van-goghs-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with Peasants Playing Bowls Outside an Inn by David Teniers the Younger Antwerp 1610 1690https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932430/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHosanna poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460511/hosanna-poster-templateView licenseLake Nemi by Jean Charles Joseph Rémondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932756/lake-nemi-jean-charles-joseph-remondFree Image from public domain license