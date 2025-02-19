Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagemughal paintingmughal artmughalmughal architecturemughal patternjewelry cc0mughal jewelryancient jewelryIdealized Portrait of the Mughal Empress Nur Jahan (1577-1645)?Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 880 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1869 x 2550 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1869 x 2550 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView licenseThe Empress Nūr Jahān, consort of Emperor Jahangir. Engraving, 1672.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13973311/the-empress-nur-jahan-consort-emperor-jahangir-engraving-1672Free Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488227/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseEmperor Jahangir Embracing Nur Jahan by Govardhanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932605/emperor-jahangir-embracing-nur-jahan-govardhanFree Image from public domain licenseTaj mahal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417971/taj-mahal-editable-design-element-setView licenseA Mughal empress or member of a royal family wearing very long earrings and holding a flower. Gouache painting by an Indian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966704/image-face-flower-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman background, illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696537/vintage-woman-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Mughal empress or member of a royal family holding a necklace. Gouache painting by an Indian painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956260/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseA Mughal empress or member of the royal family holding a flower. Gouache painting by an Indian painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951551/image-flower-crown-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseEmperor Jahangir (reigned 1605-1627) and Empress Nur Jahan in Unionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9322575/emperor-jahangir-reigned-1605-1627-and-empress-nur-jahan-unionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePortrait of a Princess by Mughalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944849/portrait-princess-mughalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseA Mughal Empress or member of the royal family, sitting straight, with one hand over the other. Gouache painting by an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960629/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseA Mughal empress or member of the royal family holding a small cup and a jug. Gouache painting by an Indian painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964411/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Mughal empress or member of a royal family wearing an elaborate crown and holding a flower. Gouache painting by an Indian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952519/image-flower-person-crownFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShah Jahan by Hashimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9637173/shah-jahan-hashimFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931658/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538005/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Mughal empress or member of a royal family holding a spear and turban ornament. Gouache painting by an Indian painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952754/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542594/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseAn Imaginary Meeting between Guru Nanak and Gobind Singhhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932264/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseA Mughal courtesan or member of a Mughal royal family looking at a parrot perched on her hand. Gouache painting by an Indian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967611/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseEmperor Shah Jahan (r. 1628-1658) Receiving Prince Dara Shikoh, Folio from the Late Shah Jahan Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018265/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseThe empress of Mohammad Shah. Watercolour drawing by an Indian artist.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962142/the-empress-mohammad-shah-watercolour-drawing-indian-artistFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseLovers Embracing, Folio from an Album of Eroticahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037817/lovers-embracing-folio-from-album-eroticaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseA member of the Mughal royal family . Watercolour drawing by an Indian artist.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954039/member-the-mughal-royal-family-watercolour-drawing-indian-artistFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685107/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Mughal emperor or member of a royal family holding a flower: profile. Gouache painting by an Indian painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13959997/image-flower-person-artFree Image from public domain license