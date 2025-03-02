Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imageheronukiyo ewillowjapanese ink paintingjapanese paintingwillow treeheron paintingsscroll artworkHerons and Willow by Oda KaisenOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3269 x 4203 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3269 x 4203 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Egrets and Lotushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234406/two-egrets-and-lotusFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNight Heron and Willow with Crescent Moon by Watanabe Seiteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932078/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEgrets Descending in Snow by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932089/egrets-descending-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEgrets and Reeds in Moonlight by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931670/egrets-and-reeds-moonlight-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrane, Tortoise, Pine, and Bamboo under a Rising Sun by Kano Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328789/photo-image-vintage-animal-sunFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ink trees illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701559/japanese-ink-trees-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseWinter Landscape of Two Herons, Willow, and Blossoming Tea Plantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922596/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseEgrets in Snow by Ohara Shoson. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126266/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseSquirrels Eating Chestnuts by Kawanabe Kyōsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932392/squirrels-eating-chestnuts-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEgrets in Snow by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931388/egrets-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeiōgyū Riding Backward on an Ox by Sekkanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931988/seiogyu-riding-backward-sekkanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGibbon Reaching for the Reflection of the Moon by Yogetsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923929/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670187/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBamboo by Obaku Taihōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931178/bamboo-obaku-taihoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirds, Mandarin Ducks, and Flowers by Okamoto Shūkihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931726/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKanzan and Jittoku by Shunso Shojuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923515/kanzan-and-jittoku-shunso-shojuFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669920/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBodhidharma (Daruma) by Taikan Monjuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932121/bodhidharma-daruma-taikan-monjuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTray Garden by Hakuin Ekakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923513/tray-garden-hakuin-ekakuFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseOyakōkō: Love for One's Parents by Hakuin Ekakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931432/oyakoko-love-for-ones-parents-hakuin-ekakuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView licenseGrand Shinto Shrine of Ise by Tsuji Kakohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924029/grand-shinto-shrine-ise-tsuji-kakoFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687584/botanical-products-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Mibu Kyōgen Play by Sakaki Hyakusenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931982/mibu-kyogen-play-sakaki-hyakusenFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop Instagram post template remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088564/coffee-shop-instagram-post-template-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape by Yamaguchi Sekkei and Daiten Shōchūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931181/landscape-yamaguchi-sekkei-and-daiten-shochuFree Image from public domain license