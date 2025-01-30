Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagealbert bierstadtwoodland paintingvintage paintingswoodlandold germanywatercolor germanycraftold scenic paintingWoodland Sunset by Albert BierstadtOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 488 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1438 x 3535 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708738/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseThe Grizzly Giant Sequoia, Mariposa Grove, California by Albert Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932660/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708737/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseSea Cove by Albert Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084401/sea-cove-albert-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMountain Scene by Albert Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084492/mountain-scene-albert-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseMountain landscape border iPhone wallpaper, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750058/png-android-wallpaper-art-backgroundView licenseMerced River, Yosemite Valley by Albert Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182783/merced-river-yosemite-valley-albert-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseMountain landscape border iPhone wallpaper, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750052/png-android-wallpaper-art-backgroundView licenseNevada Falls, Yosemitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968880/nevada-falls-yosemiteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Autumn forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711262/watercolor-autumn-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Rocky Mountains, Lander's Peak by James Smillie and Albert Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085058/the-rocky-mountains-landers-peak-james-smillie-and-albert-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718367/bird-documentary-instagram-post-templateView licenseBay Scene at Sunset (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7900306/bay-scene-sunset-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Autumn forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711263/watercolor-autumn-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseStudy of Rocks and Trees by a Lakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8046319/study-rocks-and-trees-lakeFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower paper craft blue background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView licenseSunrise on the Matterhorn by Albert Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084455/sunrise-the-matterhorn-albert-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseSave our jungles quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630696/save-our-jungles-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseCanadian Rockies (Lake Louise)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7941577/canadian-rockies-lake-louiseFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas craft market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597384/christmas-craft-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy of a Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7989253/study-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSave nature quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630744/save-nature-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseBay Scene with Mountains and Boats (Red Rock?) (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7900351/bay-scene-with-mountains-and-boats-red-rock-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseBerlin travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639743/berlin-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseCanadian Mountain Peaks (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7900284/canadian-mountain-peaks-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseExpress delivery Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650964/express-delivery-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseFraser (?) River, Warnock (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7900536/fraser-river-warnock-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Autumn forest, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459722/watercolor-autumn-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLandscape (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7900437/landscape-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276081/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licenseTree (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7900104/tree-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas craft market Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686314/christmas-craft-market-instagram-post-templateView licenseKalama, Columbia River, Washington (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7900262/kalama-columbia-river-washington-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas craft market Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686313/christmas-craft-market-instagram-story-templateView licenseBay Scene (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7900308/bay-scene-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Germany Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639785/discover-germany-instagram-post-templateView licenseTree (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7900483/tree-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas craft market blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686312/christmas-craft-market-blog-banner-templateView licenseCowlitz River; Kelso, Washington (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7900484/cowlitz-river-kelso-washington-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain license