rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ascension of Christ by Giacomo Cavedone
Save
Edit Image
ascensionangelchristianman angelchristianityreligiouseuropean oil paintingangel art
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Study of an Old Man
Study of an Old Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257297/study-old-manFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Virgin and Child with Two Male Saints
The Virgin and Child with Two Male Saints
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257262/the-virgin-and-child-with-two-male-saintsFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Profile Head of a Youth Looking to Upper Left, and Study of Clasped Hands
Profile Head of a Youth Looking to Upper Left, and Study of Clasped Hands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257298/profile-head-youth-looking-upper-left-and-study-clasped-handsFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head of a Bearded Man Looking to Upper Right (recto); Head of an Old Man and a Drapery Study (verso)
Head of a Bearded Man Looking to Upper Right (recto); Head of an Old Man and a Drapery Study (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257288/image-art-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Believe poster template, editable text and design
Believe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601608/believe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Head of a Bearded Man (Nicodemus) by Giacomo Cavedone
Head of a Bearded Man (Nicodemus) by Giacomo Cavedone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184658/image-bologna-italy-nicodemus-giacomoFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Holy Family with the infant Saint John the Baptist
The Holy Family with the infant Saint John the Baptist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135354/the-holy-family-with-the-infant-saint-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & design
Jesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257921/jesus-christ-ascension-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
The Death of Saint Anne
The Death of Saint Anne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8130233/the-death-saint-anneFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Jesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257923/jesus-christ-ascension-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Kneeling Youth Facing Left
Kneeling Youth Facing Left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257283/kneeling-youth-facing-leftFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media design
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257924/jesus-christ-ascension-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Ascension of Christ by Giacomo Cavedone. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
Ascension of Christ by Giacomo Cavedone. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16037123/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Religious giving quote Instagram story template
Religious giving quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728173/religious-giving-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Five numbered scenes, each after a painter in the Accademia Degl'Incamminati, from IL FUNERALE D'AGOSTINO CARRACCIO FATTO IN…
Five numbered scenes, each after a painter in the Accademia Degl'Incamminati, from IL FUNERALE D'AGOSTINO CARRACCIO FATTO IN…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8234927/image-stars-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith poster template
Christian faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050009/christian-faith-poster-templateView license
Virgin and Child, with Saints Anthony and Catherine
Virgin and Child, with Saints Anthony and Catherine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8247630/virgin-and-child-with-saints-anthony-and-catherineFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm poster template
Bible psalm poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049940/bible-psalm-poster-templateView license
The Assumption of the Virgin by Gaspare Diziani
The Assumption of the Virgin by Gaspare Diziani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038459/the-assumption-the-virgin-gaspare-dizianiFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
Holy ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12119066/holy-ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
head and torso of a man wearing a heavy garment, with PR elbow resting on a stack of books, head in hand; PL hand also rests…
head and torso of a man wearing a heavy garment, with PR elbow resting on a stack of books, head in hand; PL hand also rests…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465125/image-hand-books-faceFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm Facebook story template
Bible psalm Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563440/bible-psalm-facebook-story-templateView license
Camillia at War from Virgil's Aeneid by Giacomo del Po
Camillia at War from Virgil's Aeneid by Giacomo del Po
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038611/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm Instagram post template
Bible psalm Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563433/bible-psalm-instagram-post-templateView license
The Fight between Aeneas and King Turnus, from Virgil’s Aeneid by Giacomo del Po
The Fight between Aeneas and King Turnus, from Virgil’s Aeneid by Giacomo del Po
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932051/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day poster template, editable text and design
Holy ascension day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680532/holy-ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Seven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyras
Seven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923393/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day poster template, editable text and design
Holy ascension day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473401/holy-ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Baptism of Christ by Antoine Coypel
The Baptism of Christ by Antoine Coypel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923270/the-baptism-christ-antoine-coypelFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm blog banner template
Bible psalm blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563439/bible-psalm-blog-banner-templateView license
Madonna and Child with Saints by Ludovico Carracci
Madonna and Child with Saints by Ludovico Carracci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613100/madonna-and-child-with-saints-ludovico-carracciFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599817/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Dead Christ with Lamenting Angels by Antonio del Castillo y Saavedra
Dead Christ with Lamenting Angels by Antonio del Castillo y Saavedra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933004/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram post template, editable text
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734256/jesus-christ-ascension-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Presentation of Christ in the Temple by Vicente López y Portaña
Presentation of Christ in the Temple by Vicente López y Portaña
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038130/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license