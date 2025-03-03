rawpixel
Two Youths Engaged in a Discussion by Manohar
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Predella with three scenes of Saint Roch, and figures of Saint Peter, Christ as Salvator Mundi, Saint Laurence and Saint…
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Saint Livinus: martyrdom. Watercolour after Sir P.P. Rubens.
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
A Wedding Scene, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama) by Manohar and Possibly Manohar
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Maharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunt
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Subhadra Tells Abhimanyu that his Engagement to Vatsala has been Annulled, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Arjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…
Vintage fantasy animal collage remix editable design
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
The Vizier Pleads for the Life of the Robber’s Son (recto), Calligraphy (verso), Folio from a Manuscript of Sa'di's Gulistan…
Freedom fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Abhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
Abhimanyu Shatters Boulder Held by Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Skateboard competition Instagram post template, editable text
Ghatotkacha Abducting Vatsala?, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata…
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Abhimanyu Returns from a Hunting Trip to Find Subhadra in Distress, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
People walking on street paper craft editable remix
Unidentified Scene- Disguised Ghatotkacha Arriving at Vatsala's house (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
Ghatotkacha Revives and Embraces Cousin Abhimanyu While the Two Mothers also Embrace, Scene from the Story of the Marriage…
Watercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
Hiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
Krishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
