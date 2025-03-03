Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain etchingweddingropsdrypointvintage etchingcattlepublic domain etching animalvintageHypocrisie by Félicien Victor Joseph RopsOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 917 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2311 x 3024 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2311 x 3024 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView licenseLe Pot au lait by Félicien Victor Joseph Ropshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9289732/pot-lait-felicien-victor-joseph-ropsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ephemera Bulldog element png, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176957/editable-ephemera-bulldog-element-png-aesthetic-designView license'Pornokrates' or 'La Dame au cochon' by Félicien Victor Joseph Ropshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038138/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseDiamonds, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001528/diamonds-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLa Pantoufle de Cendrillon et repos by Félicien Victor Joseph Ropshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9291101/pantoufle-cendrillon-repos-felicien-victor-joseph-ropsFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. 