Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageshivashiva illustrationminiature paintingminiatureheaven worshipminiature artshiva ancient artaccessoryThe Heavenly Audience of Shiva and ParvatiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 946 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6174 x 4866 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTemple of heaven poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704184/temple-heaven-poster-template-and-designView licenseShiva dances for Parvati, other deities and a group of people in the mountain. Gouache painting by an Indian painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970252/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseShiva Enthronedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038027/shiva-enthronedFree Image from public domain licenseThe nightmare queen fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664242/the-nightmare-queen-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseShiva and Parvati Enthronedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037927/shiva-and-parvati-enthronedFree Image from public domain licenseThe nightmare queen fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663288/the-nightmare-queen-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseVatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView licenseThe Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseVishnu and Lakshmi on an elephant meeting Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha on a bull while Brahma watches in heaven.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958805/image-horse-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVishnu and Lakshmi on an elephant meeting Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha on a bull while Brahma watches in heaven.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16266629/image-hindu-gods-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain licensePrincess & unicorn fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663356/princess-unicorn-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMaharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain licenseHindu deities poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771317/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRaga Bhairaon, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011314/raga-bhairaon-page-from-jaipur-ragamala-setFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686609/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseGujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMythology podcast, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView licenseWapentapijt van de graaf van Monterey (c. 1770) by Jacob van der Borcht I, Jan de Melter and Royal Manufacture Santa Barbarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13746150/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591694/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHercules wurgt twee slangen in zijn wieg (c. 1485 - 1505) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13749291/hercules-wurgt-twee-slangen-zijn-wieg-c-1485-1505-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe birth of Rustam. Gouache painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970149/the-birth-rustam-gouache-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Pietàhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265241/the-pietaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Annunciationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14251169/the-annunciationFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseThe fountain of life. Oil painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955040/the-fountain-life-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseDurga on a lotus with all her weapons surrounded by devotees. Gouache drawing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952873/durga-lotus-with-all-her-weapons-surrounded-devotees-gouache-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jatakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseKrishna sitting on a swing with two women, as two maidservants fan them while others get refreshments and play music to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13959975/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license