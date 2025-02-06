Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingnativity scenemosesfacepersonartmanvintageMoses Striking the Rock by Giovacchino AsseretoOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 881 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6160 x 4521 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Augustine and Saint Monica. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652237/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people hanging out in a park illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327900/png-children-customizable-design-resourceView licenseThe Artist's Studio by Alessandro Magnascohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038421/the-artists-studio-alessandro-magnascoFree Image from public domain licenseNative American heritage blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668081/native-american-heritage-blog-banner-templateView licenseChrist and the Women of Canaan by Rocco Marconihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933036/christ-and-the-women-canaan-rocco-marconiFree Image from public domain licenseNative American day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668088/native-american-day-blog-banner-templateView licensePlague in an Ancient City by Michael Sweerts Brussels 1618 1664 active Italy and Indiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923893/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Street Scene with Knife Grinder and Elegant Couple by Jacob Duckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932881/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSouth Africa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488359/south-africa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscape with Armed Men by Salvator Rosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932427/landscape-with-armed-men-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488390/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAllegory of the City of Bern ( The Temple of the LIberal Arts, with the city of Bern and the Goddess Minerva) by Jacques…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923023/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790405/woman-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseThe Last Communion of Saint Louis by Ary Schefferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923885/the-last-communion-saint-louis-ary-schefferFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785731/woman-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseThe Raising of Lazarus by Jean Jouvenethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923378/the-raising-lazarus-jean-jouvenetFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Bacchanal by Sebastiano Riccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932040/bacchanal-sebastiano-ricciFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView licenseLandscape with the Temptation of Christ by Alessandro Magnasco and Antonio Francesco Peruzzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038438/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMexican restaurant voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434817/mexican-restaurant-voucher-templateView licenseHenri IV Conferring the Regency upon Marie de' Medici (after Rubens) by Eugène Delacroixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932891/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767010/history-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSuffer Little Children to Come Unto Me by Johann Rottenhammerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932849/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePolycrates' Crucifixion by Salvator Rosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962403/polycrates-crucifixion-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain licenseCostume shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076447/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Death of Leonardo da Vinci in the Arms of Francois I by Francois Guillaume Menageothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923681/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseSaint Catherine of Alexandria by Bernardo Strozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924047/saint-catherine-alexandria-bernardo-strozziFree Image from public domain licenseVintage farming art remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15937487/vintage-farming-art-remix-editable-designView licenseWillem III, Count of Holland, Ordering the Beheadal of the Bailiff of Zuid Holland, 1336 (1620 - 1649) by Simon Henrixz and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741718/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Death of Saint Louis by Ary Schefferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038131/the-death-saint-louis-ary-schefferFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseThe Crucifixion of St. Andrew by Frans Francken II Antwerp 1581 1642https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932495/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseReligious cult poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView licenseThe Emperor Heraclius Carrying the Cross by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923052/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license