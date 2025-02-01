rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Bodhisattva in a Shrine, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
Save
Edit Image
bodhisattvatapestrywisdomcartoonfacepersonartwatercolour
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Unpurified Nothingness, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
Unpurified Nothingness, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038366/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Perfection of Charity, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
Perfection of Charity, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9320216/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Perfection of Insight, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
Perfection of Insight, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9320222/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Power of Faith, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
Power of Faith, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9321160/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Jina Buddha Ratnasambhava, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
The Jina Buddha Ratnasambhava, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9320243/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519433/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Nothingness of Nothingness, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
Nothingness of Nothingness, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9321119/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Goddess, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
A Goddess, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9290699/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Buddha in a Shrine, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
A Buddha in a Shrine, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319904/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prajnaparamita with Devotees, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
Prajnaparamita with Devotees, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9321108/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Absolute Nothingness, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
Absolute Nothingness, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9320233/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Mahavira Gives Away His Belongings, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts)
Mahavira Gives Away His Belongings, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018105/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
A Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscript
A Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923892/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519509/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
The Goddess and a Worshipper, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)
The Goddess and a Worshipper, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037998/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nagarjuna (left), Buton Rinpoche (right), Folio from a Dharani (Protective or Empowering Spells)
Nagarjuna (left), Buton Rinpoche (right), Folio from a Dharani (Protective or Empowering Spells)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932649/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563932/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scenes from the Life of Buddha Shakyamuni, Covers of an Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 8,000…
Scenes from the Life of Buddha Shakyamuni, Covers of an Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 8,000…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038539/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
A Buddha with a Pancharaksha Goddess, Folio from a Pancharaksha (The Five Protective Charms)
A Buddha with a Pancharaksha Goddess, Folio from a Pancharaksha (The Five Protective Charms)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038106/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Enshrined Manjushri with Monks and Deities, Cover of a Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom)
Enshrined Manjushri with Monks and Deities, Cover of a Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018092/image-background-person-booksFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Draupadi's Meeting with Queen Sudeshna, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great Bharatas)
Draupadi's Meeting with Queen Sudeshna, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great Bharatas)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038140/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519171/graduate-owl-reading-book-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Liberation of Jina Parshvanatha, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
Liberation of Jina Parshvanatha, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038484/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Manuscript Cover with Prajnaparamita Flanked by Buddha Shakyamuni (left) and Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life (right)…
Manuscript Cover with Prajnaparamita Flanked by Buddha Shakyamuni (left) and Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life (right)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932520/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license