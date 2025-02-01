Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagebodhisattvatapestrywisdomcartoonfacepersonartwatercolourA Bodhisattva in a Shrine, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 835 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3475 x 2419 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseUnpurified Nothingness, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038366/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePerfection of Charity, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9320216/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePerfection of Insight, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9320222/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePower of Faith, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9321160/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Jina Buddha Ratnasambhava, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9320243/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519433/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseNothingness of Nothingness, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9321119/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Goddess, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9290699/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Buddha in a Shrine, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319904/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrajnaparamita with Devotees, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9321108/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbsolute Nothingness, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9320233/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseMahavira Gives Away His Belongings, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018105/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseA Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923892/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519509/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseThe Goddess and a Worshipper, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037998/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNagarjuna (left), Buton Rinpoche (right), Folio from a Dharani (Protective or Empowering Spells)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932649/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563932/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScenes from the Life of Buddha Shakyamuni, Covers of an Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 8,000…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038539/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseA Buddha with a Pancharaksha Goddess, Folio from a Pancharaksha (The Five Protective Charms)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038106/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseEnshrined Manjushri with Monks and Deities, Cover of a Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018092/image-background-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDraupadi's Meeting with Queen Sudeshna, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great Bharatas)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038140/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519171/graduate-owl-reading-book-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseLiberation of Jina Parshvanatha, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038484/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseManuscript Cover with Prajnaparamita Flanked by Buddha Shakyamuni (left) and Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life (right)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932520/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license