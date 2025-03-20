rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sketch for a Picture--Columbus before the Council of Salamanca (A) (Christopher Columbus before the Council of Salamanca) by…
Save
Edit Image
william merritt chasechristopher columbuscouncilcolumbus indianapaintingfacepersonart
Craft ideas poster template, editable text and design
Craft ideas poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723440/craft-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sketch for a Picture--Columbus before the Council of Salamanca (B) (Christopher Columbus before the Spanish Council) by…
Sketch for a Picture--Columbus before the Council of Salamanca (B) (Christopher Columbus before the Spanish Council) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931974/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Craft ideas Facebook post template, editable design
Craft ideas Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723430/craft-ideas-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Lady in Black
Lady in Black
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926350/lady-blackFree Image from public domain license
Craft ideas blog banner template, editable text
Craft ideas blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11010652/craft-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Carmencita
Carmencita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819738/carmencitaFree Image from public domain license
Craft ideas Facebook story template, editable design
Craft ideas Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723446/craft-ideas-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Fish
Fish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870646/fishFree Image from public domain license
National park Instagram post template, editable text
National park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723392/national-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
James Abbott McNeill Whistler
James Abbott McNeill Whistler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820113/james-abbott-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain license
Refreshing water poster template
Refreshing water poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13230851/refreshing-water-poster-templateView license
Edward Guthrie Kennedy
Edward Guthrie Kennedy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886500/edward-guthrie-kennedyFree Image from public domain license
Park clean up Instagram post template, editable text
Park clean up Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9511004/park-clean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Roland
Roland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7877309/rolandFree Image from public domain license
Refreshing water Facebook story template
Refreshing water Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13230928/refreshing-water-facebook-story-templateView license
For the Little One by William Merritt Chase
For the Little One by William Merritt Chase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084517/for-the-little-one-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain license
Refreshing water Instagram post template
Refreshing water Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872409/refreshing-water-instagram-post-templateView license
Mrs. Chase in Prospect Park
Mrs. Chase in Prospect Park
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7942897/mrs-chase-prospect-parkFree Image from public domain license
Natural trail Instagram post template
Natural trail Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12866044/natural-trail-instagram-post-templateView license
Seventeenth Century Lady
Seventeenth Century Lady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886158/seventeenth-century-ladyFree Image from public domain license
Refreshing water blog banner template
Refreshing water blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13230771/refreshing-water-blog-banner-templateView license
At the Seaside by William Merritt Chase
At the Seaside by William Merritt Chase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084415/the-seaside-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain license
Student council election blog banner template
Student council election blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062877/student-council-election-blog-banner-templateView license
Bessie Potter
Bessie Potter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886222/bessie-potterFree Image from public domain license
Student council election Instagram post template
Student council election Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11017755/student-council-election-instagram-post-templateView license
Just Onions (Onions; Still Life) by William Merritt Chase
Just Onions (Onions; Still Life) by William Merritt Chase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932708/image-textures-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807318/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Churner
The Churner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950046/the-churnerFree Image from public domain license
Vote for me Instagram story template, editable text
Vote for me Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919284/vote-for-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pablo de Sarasate: Portrait of a Violinist by William Merritt Chase
Pablo de Sarasate: Portrait of a Violinist by William Merritt Chase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933010/image-background-face-shadowFree Image from public domain license
Vote Instagram post template, editable text
Vote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922822/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Portrait.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651373/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807306/jazz-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Craft ideas blog banner template
Craft ideas blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14951490/craft-ideas-blog-banner-templateView license
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11689418/jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Craft ideas poster template and design
Craft ideas poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815031/craft-ideas-poster-template-and-designView license
Jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Jazz night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807322/jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Man (c. 1875) by William Merritt Chase
Portrait of a Man (c. 1875) by William Merritt Chase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783742/portrait-man-c-1875-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain license
Summer, vintage painting by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Summer, vintage painting by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830103/png-1890-art-artworkView license
Portrait of My Daughter Alice by William Merritt Chase
Portrait of My Daughter Alice by William Merritt Chase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9637258/portrait-daughter-alice-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain license