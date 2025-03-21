Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagewilliam merritt chasespanishchurch councilspanish artworkchristopher columbusoil painting tableballroomaudienceSketch for a Picture--Columbus before the Council of Salamanca (B) (Christopher Columbus before the Spanish Council) by William Merritt ChaseOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 733 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3449 x 2106 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNational park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723392/national-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSketch for a Picture--Columbus before the Council of Salamanca (A) (Christopher Columbus before the Council of Salamanca) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931968/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13230851/refreshing-water-poster-templateView licenseLady in Blackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926350/lady-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13230928/refreshing-water-facebook-story-templateView licenseFishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870646/fishFree Image from public domain licensePark clean up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9511004/park-clean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEdward Guthrie Kennedyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886500/edward-guthrie-kennedyFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872409/refreshing-water-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarmencitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819738/carmencitaFree Image from public domain licenseNatural trail Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12866044/natural-trail-instagram-post-templateView licenseMrs. Chase in Prospect Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7942897/mrs-chase-prospect-parkFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13230771/refreshing-water-blog-banner-templateView licenseRolandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7877309/rolandFree Image from public domain licenseCraft ideas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723440/craft-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJames Abbott McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820113/james-abbott-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseCraft ideas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11010652/craft-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAt the Seaside by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084415/the-seaside-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain licenseCraft ideas Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723446/craft-ideas-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseFor the Little One by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084517/for-the-little-one-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain licenseCraft ideas Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723430/craft-ideas-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBessie Potterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886222/bessie-potterFree Image from public domain licenseSummer, vintage painting by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830103/png-1890-art-artworkView licenseSeventeenth Century Ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886158/seventeenth-century-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseArt and mental health Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206909/art-and-mental-health-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Churnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950046/the-churnerFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651373/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseJust Onions (Onions; Still Life) by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932708/image-textures-face-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBlack female judge in courtroom illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233102/black-female-judge-courtroom-illustrationView licensePablo de Sarasate: Portrait of a Violinist by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933010/image-background-face-shadowFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687532/worship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCraft ideas blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14951490/craft-ideas-blog-banner-templateView licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCraft ideas poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815031/craft-ideas-poster-template-and-designView licenseChurch conference blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11666180/church-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Francis Appearing before Pope Nicholas V, with Donors (La aparicion de san Francisco al Papa Nicolas V, con donantes)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922513/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537459/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA distressed young woman protests her innocence and prays before the judge and the counsel of the Spanish inquisition.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13976287/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license