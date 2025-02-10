rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Fight of the Mongoose and the Serpent Armies (recto), Babhruvahana and the Mongoose Fight the Serpents (verso), Scenes from…
Save
Edit Image
mahabharatapostage stamp vintagestamppainting warcraftbanknote vintagebanknotepublic domain color stories
Ye Old Stamp
Ye Old Stamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821940/old-stampView license
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001006/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamp editable mockup element, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage postage stamp editable mockup element, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336230/vintage-postage-stamp-editable-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Babhruvahana Kills Animals to Save Syamakarna (recto), Babhruvahana Faces Arjuna's Army with Syamakarna (verso), Scenes from…
Babhruvahana Kills Animals to Save Syamakarna (recto), Babhruvahana Faces Arjuna's Army with Syamakarna (verso), Scenes from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931638/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Letter writing Instagram story template, editable design
Letter writing Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929264/letter-writing-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Babhruvahana Leaving the Netherworld with the Elixir (recto), Babhruvahana Hands Over the Elixir to Krishna to Resurrect…
Babhruvahana Leaving the Netherworld with the Elixir (recto), Babhruvahana Hands Over the Elixir to Krishna to Resurrect…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038020/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Mood board ideas Instagram post template
Mood board ideas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486672/mood-board-ideas-instagram-post-templateView license
Abhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
Abhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's Sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage flower painting, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's Sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage flower painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909408/png-aesthetic-background-collageView license
Subhadra Tells Abhimanyu that his Engagement to Vatsala has been Annulled, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
Subhadra Tells Abhimanyu that his Engagement to Vatsala has been Annulled, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal Facebook story template
Travel journal Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875289/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView license
Fight with Ghatotkacha, Scene From the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great Bharatas)
Fight with Ghatotkacha, Scene From the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great Bharatas)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037919/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic collage Facebook story template, editable design
Aesthetic collage Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229682/aesthetic-collage-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Unidentified Scene- Disguised Ghatotkacha Arriving at Vatsala's house (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
Unidentified Scene- Disguised Ghatotkacha Arriving at Vatsala's house (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931289/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's Sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, editable aesthetic paper collage, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's Sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, editable aesthetic paper collage, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910703/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaperView license
Ghatotkacha Attacks Abhimanyu, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War…
Ghatotkacha Attacks Abhimanyu, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037821/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage stamp alphabet Pinterest banner
Vintage stamp alphabet Pinterest banner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454842/vintage-stamp-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView license
Ghatotkacha Abducting Vatsala?, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata…
Ghatotkacha Abducting Vatsala?, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037757/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element set
Vintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13717771/vintage-stamp-collage-sticker-editable-design-element-setView license
Unidentified Scene- Meeting of Duryodhana and Vatsala's Father (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
Unidentified Scene- Meeting of Duryodhana and Vatsala's Father (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038089/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's Sunflowers mobile wallpaper, editable vintage flower painting, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's Sunflowers mobile wallpaper, editable vintage flower painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909412/png-aesthetic-background-collageView license
Ghatotkacha Revives and Embraces Cousin Abhimanyu While the Two Mothers also Embrace, Scene from the Story of the Marriage…
Ghatotkacha Revives and Embraces Cousin Abhimanyu While the Two Mothers also Embrace, Scene from the Story of the Marriage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038035/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy Europe day Facebook story template
Happy Europe day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641307/happy-europe-day-facebook-story-templateView license
Arjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…
Arjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931632/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
The story behind color poster template, editable design and text
The story behind color poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611724/the-story-behind-color-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Abhimanyu Returns from a Hunting Trip to Find Subhadra in Distress, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
Abhimanyu Returns from a Hunting Trip to Find Subhadra in Distress, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038044/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element set
Vintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719014/vintage-stamp-collage-sticker-editable-design-element-setView license
Abhimanyu Hunting, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the]…
Abhimanyu Hunting, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the]…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931775/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Europe Day Facebook story template
Europe Day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641286/europe-day-facebook-story-templateView license
Drummer and Horn Player (Accompanying the Hunt?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
Drummer and Horn Player (Accompanying the Hunt?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931740/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Influencer marketing Facebook story template, editable design
Influencer marketing Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240430/influencer-marketing-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Vrishaketu Shoots Babhruvahana into the Air on a Circle of Arrows (recto), Babhruvahana Resumes his Fight with Vrishaketu…
Vrishaketu Shoots Babhruvahana into the Air on a Circle of Arrows (recto), Babhruvahana Resumes his Fight with Vrishaketu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932507/image-arrows-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's Sunflowers mobile wallpaper, editable aesthetic paper collage, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's Sunflowers mobile wallpaper, editable aesthetic paper collage, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910718/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaperView license
Abhimanyu Shatters Boulder Held by Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Abhimanyu Shatters Boulder Held by Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037923/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Handmade gift Instagram post template
Handmade gift Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486298/handmade-gift-instagram-post-templateView license
On the Road to Dwarka, Abhimanyu and Subhadra Meet Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
On the Road to Dwarka, Abhimanyu and Subhadra Meet Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038026/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage blue rose iPhone wallpaper, editable border collage element design
Vintage blue rose iPhone wallpaper, editable border collage element design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909599/vintage-blue-rose-iphone-wallpaper-editable-border-collage-element-designView license
Abhimanyu Asks for His Father Arjuna's Chariot, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Abhimanyu Asks for His Father Arjuna's Chariot, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037866/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license