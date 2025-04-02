rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Head of a Lion by Marie Rosalie Bonheur
Save
Edit Image
lionrosa bonheuranimaldrawing lionanimal face illustrationrosalie bonheurengraving onebonheur
Spa woman illustration, spiritual elements remix, editable design
Spa woman illustration, spiritual elements remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11720136/spa-woman-illustration-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView license
Head of a Bull by Marie Rosalie Bonheur
Head of a Bull by Marie Rosalie Bonheur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931817/head-bull-marie-rosalie-bonheurFree Image from public domain license
Hand-drawn lion sticker, customizable wildlife element remix
Hand-drawn lion sticker, customizable wildlife element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8462341/hand-drawn-lion-sticker-customizable-wildlife-element-remixView license
PNG Lion sketch drawing mammal.
PNG Lion sketch drawing mammal.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12904784/png-lion-sketch-drawing-mammal-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Lions animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Lions animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661000/lions-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Lion sketch drawing mammal.
Lion sketch drawing mammal.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12877963/lion-sketch-drawing-mammal-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Baby shower greeting Instagram post template, editable text
Baby shower greeting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596917/baby-shower-greeting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
PNG Lion sketch drawing mammal.
PNG Lion sketch drawing mammal.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12904763/png-lion-sketch-drawing-mammal-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Lions animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Lions animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661065/lions-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
The Wounded Eagle by Marie Rosalie Bonheur
The Wounded Eagle by Marie Rosalie Bonheur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922797/the-wounded-eagle-marie-rosalie-bonheurFree Image from public domain license
Courage & success quote blog banner template, editable text
Courage & success quote blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596724/courage-success-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Lion sketch drawing mammal.
Lion sketch drawing mammal.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12877960/lion-sketch-drawing-mammal-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Protect the wild Instagram post template, editable text
Protect the wild Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464734/protect-the-wild-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Springende hond en de kop van een leeuw (1666) by Cornelis Saftleven and Rembrandt van Rijn
Springende hond en de kop van een leeuw (1666) by Cornelis Saftleven and Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13796225/image-dog-lion-paperFree Image from public domain license
Lion family animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Lion family animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661664/lion-family-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Liggende leeuwin (1848 - 1884) by August Allebé
Liggende leeuwin (1848 - 1884) by August Allebé
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13788655/liggende-leeuwin-1848-1884-august-allebeFree Image from public domain license
Be a leader blog banner template, editable text
Be a leader blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596769/leader-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Slapende leeuw (1729) by Bernard Picart, Rembrandt van Rijn and Bernard Picart
Slapende leeuw (1729) by Bernard Picart, Rembrandt van Rijn and Bernard Picart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782629/slapende-leeuw-1729-bernard-picart-rembrandt-van-rijn-and-bernard-picartFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597334/let-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Haas (1840 - 1880) by Johannes Tavenraat
Haas (1840 - 1880) by Johannes Tavenraat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13793871/haas-1840-1880-johannes-tavenraatFree Image from public domain license
Lion animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Lion animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661499/lion-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Daniel praying in the lion's den. Lithograph.
Daniel praying in the lion's den. Lithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962139/daniel-praying-the-lions-den-lithographFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597318/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lopende leeuw (1905) by Bernard Willem Wierink
Lopende leeuw (1905) by Bernard Willem Wierink
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13738001/lopende-leeuw-1905-bernard-willem-wierinkFree Image from public domain license
Editable seal digital paint illustration
Editable seal digital paint illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12060368/editable-seal-digital-paint-illustrationView license
A standing lion. Reproduction of an oil painting by E. H. Landseer.
A standing lion. Reproduction of an oil painting by E. H. Landseer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954611/standing-lion-reproduction-oil-painting-landseerFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template
Art expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829778/art-expo-poster-templateView license
Kop van een leeuwin (1866 - 1939) by Bernard Willem Wierink
Kop van een leeuwin (1866 - 1939) by Bernard Willem Wierink
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13793357/kop-van-een-leeuwin-1866-1939-bernard-willem-wierinkFree Image from public domain license
Lion family animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Lion family animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661668/lion-family-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Twee leeuwen (c. 1650 - c. 1690) by Peter Paul Rubens, Abraham Bloteling and Peter Paul Rubens
Twee leeuwen (c. 1650 - c. 1690) by Peter Paul Rubens, Abraham Bloteling and Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13781094/image-dog-lion-paperFree Image from public domain license
Baby lion animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Baby lion animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661487/baby-lion-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Uitgehongerde wolf (1840 - 1880) by Johannes Tavenraat
Uitgehongerde wolf (1840 - 1880) by Johannes Tavenraat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795050/uitgehongerde-wolf-1840-1880-johannes-tavenraatFree Image from public domain license
Lion resting animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Lion resting animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661087/lion-resting-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Leeuw (1729) by Bernard Picart, Rembrandt van Rijn and Bernard Picart
Leeuw (1729) by Bernard Picart, Rembrandt van Rijn and Bernard Picart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782644/leeuw-1729-bernard-picart-rembrandt-van-rijn-and-bernard-picartFree Image from public domain license
Lion life flyer template, editable text & design
Lion life flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812662/lion-life-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Vastgebonden leeuw (1729) by Bernard Picart, Rembrandt van Rijn and Bernard Picart
Vastgebonden leeuw (1729) by Bernard Picart, Rembrandt van Rijn and Bernard Picart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782353/image-lion-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Clam & mussel dishes poster template
Clam & mussel dishes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14756457/clam-mussel-dishes-poster-templateView license
Liggende leeuw (1729) by Bernard Picart, Rembrandt van Rijn and Bernard Picart
Liggende leeuw (1729) by Bernard Picart, Rembrandt van Rijn and Bernard Picart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782618/liggende-leeuw-1729-bernard-picart-rembrandt-van-rijn-and-bernard-picartFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117337/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Liggende leeuw (1894) by Joseph Schippers
Liggende leeuw (1894) by Joseph Schippers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13764840/liggende-leeuw-1894-joseph-schippersFree Image from public domain license