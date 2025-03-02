rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Camellia by Yabu Chōsui
Save
Edit Image
japanese flowerukiyo-e artcamelliacardjapanese woodblockjapanese calligraphy printable drawingsketchpublic domain japanese artwork
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Camellias in Snow by Nakamura Hōchū
Camellias in Snow by Nakamura Hōchū
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931733/camellias-snow-nakamura-hochuFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957327/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wild Thistle and Gray Wagtail by Imao Keinen
Wild Thistle and Gray Wagtail by Imao Keinen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931727/wild-thistle-and-gray-wagtail-imao-keinenFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Bullfinch on camellia branch by Utagawa Hiroshige
Bullfinch on camellia branch by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949968/bullfinch-camellia-branch-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Canary and camellias by Utagawa Hiroshige
Canary and camellias by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952388/canary-and-camellias-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Rinsai's Thirty-six Birds and Flowers by Shiba Rinsai
Rinsai's Thirty-six Birds and Flowers by Shiba Rinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922916/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107318/eco-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Poetry Cards from the One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Utagawa Hiroshige
Poetry Cards from the One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931216/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable design
Ukiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710197/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView license
Birds on camellia branch by Utagawa Hiroshige
Birds on camellia branch by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951702/birds-camellia-branch-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView license
Orchid by Ike Taiga
Orchid by Ike Taiga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924160/orchid-ike-taigaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
The Cherry Tree of Priest Saigyō by Yashima Gakutei
The Cherry Tree of Priest Saigyō by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931973/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flowers and spring greens in a hat by Katsushika Hokusai
Flowers and spring greens in a hat by Katsushika Hokusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951649/flowers-and-spring-greens-hat-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain license
Hokuasai's Goten-Yama Hill, Shinagawa on the Tokaido, editable Mount Fuji. Original from Library of Congress. Remasted by…
Hokuasai's Goten-Yama Hill, Shinagawa on the Tokaido, editable Mount Fuji. Original from Library of Congress. Remasted by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999908/png-art-artwork-asiaView license
Wild Thistle and Gray Wagtail by Imao Keinen
Wild Thistle and Gray Wagtail by Imao Keinen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923646/wild-thistle-and-gray-wagtail-imao-keinenFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Camellia flowers and bullfinch by Utagawa Hiroshige
Camellia flowers and bullfinch by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953401/camellia-flowers-and-bullfinch-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Visit Japanese museum social story template, editable Instagram design
Visit Japanese museum social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078885/visit-japanese-museum-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Battledore with Image of Hotei by Kōun
Battledore with Image of Hotei by Kōun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932304/battledore-with-image-hotei-kounFree Image from public domain license
Woodblock printing Instagram post template, editable design
Woodblock printing Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803849/woodblock-printing-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakutei
The Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931614/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain license
Woodblock printing social story template, editable Instagram design
Woodblock printing social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078959/woodblock-printing-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Sparrow on camellia branch by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)
Sparrow on camellia branch by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954292/sparrow-camellia-branch-utagawa-hiroshige-shigenobuFree Image from public domain license
Woodblock printing blog banner template, editable text
Woodblock printing blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078954/woodblock-printing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Picture Book of Selected Insects, vol. II by Kitagawa Utamaro
Picture Book of Selected Insects, vol. II by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923739/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pussy Willow and Ginger Root Still Life by Harada Keigaku
Pussy Willow and Ginger Root Still Life by Harada Keigaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922687/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Teahouse Instagram post template, editable design
Japanese Teahouse Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801954/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Bush warbler on plum branch by Utagawa Hiroshige
Bush warbler on plum branch by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954177/bush-warbler-plum-branch-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Blue bird and hibiscus by Utagawa Hiroshige
Blue bird and hibiscus by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957575/blue-bird-and-hibiscus-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Visit Japanese museum blog banner template, editable text
Visit Japanese museum blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078883/visit-japanese-museum-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bird and chrysanthemums by Utagawa Hiroshige
Bird and chrysanthemums by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953208/bird-and-chrysanthemums-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license