Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa hiroshigejapanese landscapejapanese woodblock printjapanese arthiroshigelandscapepublic domain japanese templejapanese flowersTemple Gardens, Nippori by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 831 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3736 x 5392 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3736 x 5392 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKinryūzan Temple by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931883/kinryuzan-temple-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseHamamatsu: the Murmuring Pines by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922655/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSuijin Shrine and Massaki on the Sumida River by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931185/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseWada Yoshimori's Feast by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931250/wada-yoshimoris-feast-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseAct XI First Episode: The Night Attack Advances by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931204/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseSurugachō by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932127/surugacho-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAct III: Bannai, Retainer of Moronao, with List of Presents to Appease Moronao, Watched by Honzō at Left by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931570/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature mobile wallpaper, bird perching on a bamboo branch, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243911/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseKinryūzan Temple at Asakusa by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932049/kinryuzan-temple-asakusa-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseCherry Blossoms on the Jewel River Embankment by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932032/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDecorations for Season-opening Kabuki Performances at Saruwakamachi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931535/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseKasumigaseki by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931428/kasumigaseki-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYokkaichi: Junction with the Road to the Shrine by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932828/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOno no Komachi; Sonobe Saemon by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931532/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAct VI: Hunters Returning after Bringing the Body of the Murdered Yoichibei to His Cottage by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931466/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMinakuchi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931219/minakuchi-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseComplete View of the Plum Estate of Kameido by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932033/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Ōnoshi Restaurant by Yanagibashi in the Ryōgoku District by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931653/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7859849/japan-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Source of the Pine at Onoe Aioi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932866/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpring View of the New Embankment at Shinobazu by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931281/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseMinakuchi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931521/minakuchi-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license