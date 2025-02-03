rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Temple in Autumn Rain by Shibata Zeshin
Save
Edit Image
japanese templejapanese rainjapanese patternjapanese temple drawjapan templejapanese calligraphy autumnpapertree
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Waterfall. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Waterfall. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650149/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gourds on Vine by Shibata Zeshin
Gourds on Vine by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323330/gourds-vine-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mounted on paper. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Mounted on paper. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652106/image-paper-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView license
Leaves and Bird. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Leaves and Bird. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639754/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful Japan quote Instagram post template
Beautiful Japan quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630353/beautiful-japan-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Flower Cart. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Flower Cart. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638571/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Facebook post template
Japan festival Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView license
A Carp Ascending a Waterfall
A Carp Ascending a Waterfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8074115/carp-ascending-waterfallFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency Facebook post template
Japanese travel agency Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933351/japanese-travel-agency-facebook-post-templateView license
Garden Scene
Garden Scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8073479/garden-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Desktop wallpaper aesthetic leaf paper craft, beige background
Desktop wallpaper aesthetic leaf paper craft, beige background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160768/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-leaf-paper-craft-beige-backgroundView license
Tortoises and Crabs. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Tortoises and Crabs. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639725/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Otafuku by Hanabusa Itchō
Otafuku by Hanabusa Itchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932557/otafuku-hanabusa-itchoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival poster template
Japanese culture festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517210/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView license
Jurōjin
Jurōjin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8073482/jurojinFree Image from public domain license
Japanese temples Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese temples Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767304/japanese-temples-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
winter scene: horse in small snow-covered stable; stable is under three bent snow-covered pine trees; women with snow…
winter scene: horse in small snow-covered stable; stable is under three bent snow-covered pine trees; women with snow…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652083/image-vintage-art-treesFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView license
snowy scene: snow-covered hut with male figure kneeling at center looking outside over PR shoulder; older figure with white…
snowy scene: snow-covered hut with male figure kneeling at center looking outside over PR shoulder; older figure with white…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652079/image-vintage-art-treeFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723486/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView license
Mount Fuji by Nakahara Nantenbō
Mount Fuji by Nakahara Nantenbō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932137/mount-fuji-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscape in the Style of Taiga by Totoki Baigai
Landscape in the Style of Taiga by Totoki Baigai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931927/landscape-the-style-taiga-totoki-baigaiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hawk on Grapevine by Tenryū Dōjin
Hawk on Grapevine by Tenryū Dōjin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931728/hawk-grapevine-tenryu-dojinFree Image from public domain license
Autumn Instagram post template
Autumn Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602486/autumn-instagram-post-templateView license
Enjoying the Evening Cool by the River by Mori Takamasa
Enjoying the Evening Cool by the River by Mori Takamasa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931862/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Learning Japanese book cover template
Learning Japanese book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView license
three black birds fly at R edge against a neutral background; curving line with grey background ULQ. Original from the…
three black birds fly at R edge against a neutral background; curving line with grey background ULQ. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652087/image-background-paper-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival flyer template, editable text
Spring festival flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337015/spring-festival-flyer-template-editable-textView license
Long-tailed Rooster. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Long-tailed Rooster. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637635/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Autumn flower aesthetic background, botanical remix
Autumn flower aesthetic background, botanical remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546048/autumn-flower-aesthetic-background-botanical-remixView license
Boat in Rain by Okamoto Toyohiko
Boat in Rain by Okamoto Toyohiko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932107/boat-rain-okamoto-toyohikoFree Image from public domain license
Mid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable text
Mid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957462/mid-autumn-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kannon Bosatsu (Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara) by Princess Rinkyuji Teruko
Kannon Bosatsu (Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara) by Princess Rinkyuji Teruko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931475/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license