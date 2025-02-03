Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese templejapanese rainjapanese patternjapanese temple drawjapan templejapanese calligraphy autumnpapertreeTemple in Autumn Rain by Shibata ZeshinOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 497 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2471 x 5971 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWaterfall. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650149/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGourds on Vine by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323330/gourds-vine-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMounted on paper. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652106/image-paper-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView licenseLeaves and Bird. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639754/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful Japan quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630353/beautiful-japan-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlower Cart. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638571/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseA Carp Ascending a Waterfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8074115/carp-ascending-waterfallFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933351/japanese-travel-agency-facebook-post-templateView licenseGarden Scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8073479/garden-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseDesktop wallpaper aesthetic leaf paper craft, beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160768/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-leaf-paper-craft-beige-backgroundView licenseTortoises and Crabs. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639725/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseOtafuku by Hanabusa Itchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932557/otafuku-hanabusa-itchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517210/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView licenseJurōjinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8073482/jurojinFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese temples Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767304/japanese-temples-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensewinter scene: horse in small snow-covered stable; stable is under three bent snow-covered pine trees; women with snow…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652083/image-vintage-art-treesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licensesnowy scene: snow-covered hut with male figure kneeling at center looking outside over PR shoulder; older figure with white…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652079/image-vintage-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723486/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licenseMount Fuji by Nakahara Nantenbōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932137/mount-fuji-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape in the Style of Taiga by Totoki Baigaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931927/landscape-the-style-taiga-totoki-baigaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHawk on Grapevine by Tenryū Dōjinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931728/hawk-grapevine-tenryu-dojinFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602486/autumn-instagram-post-templateView licenseEnjoying the Evening Cool by the River by Mori Takamasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931862/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licensethree black birds fly at R edge against a neutral background; curving line with grey background ULQ. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652087/image-background-paper-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337015/spring-festival-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseLong-tailed Rooster. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637635/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn flower aesthetic background, botanical remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546048/autumn-flower-aesthetic-background-botanical-remixView licenseBoat in Rain by Okamoto Toyohikohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932107/boat-rain-okamoto-toyohikoFree Image from public domain licenseMid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957462/mid-autumn-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKannon Bosatsu (Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara) by Princess Rinkyuji Terukohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931475/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license