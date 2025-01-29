rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Snow, and Characters
Save
Edit Image
embroiderykimono patternkimono fabricwrapping paperkimonosnowornamentwrapping paper vintage
Winter vibes set, editable design element
Winter vibes set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15081141/winter-vibes-set-editable-design-elementView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wisteria
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wisteria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932964/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-wisteriaFree Image from public domain license
Christmas gift shop, editable Instagram post template
Christmas gift shop, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520491/christmas-gift-shop-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Crest and Pine Needles
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Crest and Pine Needles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319707/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-crest-and-pine-needlesFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Chinese legend transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Chinese legend transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228691/png-chinese-legend-customizable-cut-outView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Brushwood Fence and Chrysanthemums
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Brushwood Fence and Chrysanthemums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038252/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Film fest blog banner template
Film fest blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428108/film-fest-blog-banner-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Net Pattern and Plovers
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Net Pattern and Plovers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932261/image-background-frame-artFree Image from public domain license
Lotto possibility blog banner template
Lotto possibility blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428289/lotto-possibility-blog-banner-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Scattered Plum Blossoms, Playing Cards and Chinese Characters
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Scattered Plum Blossoms, Playing Cards and Chinese Characters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932141/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Winter vibes set, editable design element
Winter vibes set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15092196/winter-vibes-set-editable-design-elementView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Flowing Water and Pickerel Weed (Mizu Aoi)
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Flowing Water and Pickerel Weed (Mizu Aoi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038230/image-flower-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Christmas gift box flat lay, editable design
Christmas gift box flat lay, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670969/christmas-gift-box-flat-lay-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Genji Cart Wheels and Bush Clovers
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Genji Cart Wheels and Bush Clovers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038239/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Christmas winter present, festive editable background
Christmas winter present, festive editable background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767373/christmas-winter-present-festive-editable-backgroundView license
Young Woman's Kimono (Furisode) with Imagery Alluding to the Noh Play Ashikari
Young Woman's Kimono (Furisode) with Imagery Alluding to the Noh Play Ashikari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800161/photo-image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Blue Christmas festive border background, editable design
Blue Christmas festive border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670440/blue-christmas-festive-border-background-editable-designView license
Woman's Kimono (Kosode) with Snow-Covered Mandarin Orange Trees and Poem
Woman's Kimono (Kosode) with Snow-Covered Mandarin Orange Trees and Poem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799883/photo-image-art-pattern-treesFree Image from public domain license
Enchanted Garden
Enchanted Garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946042/enchanted-gardenView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Mountain Forms, Pine Needles, Plum Blossoms, Dandelions, and Wisteria Blossoms
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Mountain Forms, Pine Needles, Plum Blossoms, Dandelions, and Wisteria Blossoms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932133/image-background-texture-paperFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517600/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Woman's Kimono (Furisode) with Imagery Alluding to the Noh Play Kikujido
Woman's Kimono (Furisode) with Imagery Alluding to the Noh Play Kikujido
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799881/photo-image-art-pattern-tapeFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Katabira (Kimono) Fragment with Camellias and Waterfall
Katabira (Kimono) Fragment with Camellias and Waterfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932260/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418873/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Chevron Pattern
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Chevron Pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932262/image-plant-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable gift box mockup, floral pattern design
Editable gift box mockup, floral pattern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11036971/editable-gift-box-mockup-floral-pattern-designView license
Katabira (Summer Kimono) Fragment with Weeping Cherry Blossoms
Katabira (Summer Kimono) Fragment with Weeping Cherry Blossoms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038225/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319737/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-chrysanthemumsFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418745/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Grapes and Trellis
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Grapes and Trellis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933087/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-grapes-and-trellisFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Bamboo Lattice
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Bamboo Lattice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932258/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Christmas gift box editable mockup
Christmas gift box editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13022286/christmas-gift-box-editable-mockupView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Pine
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Pine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038783/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Free tutorial poster template
Free tutorial poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052160/free-tutorial-poster-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Books, and Snowflake Roundels
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Books, and Snowflake Roundels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038786/image-flower-books-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Cranes, Water, and Pine
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Cranes, Water, and Pine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299412/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-cranes-water-and-pineFree Image from public domain license