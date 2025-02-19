rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jujak Asks Vessantara for His Children as Slaves, Scene from a Vessantara Jataka
Save
Edit Image
tapestry wallfrescofacepatternpersonartwatercolourbuilding
Street wall editable mockup
Street wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView license
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
Photo frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590123/png-abstract-geometric-art-wall-adultView license
Maddi Faints at Loss of Children; Vessantara Revives Her, Scenes from a Vessantara Jataka
Maddi Faints at Loss of Children; Vessantara Revives Her, Scenes from a Vessantara Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jali and Kanhajina are Brought Before Their Grandfather King Sanjaya Along with Their Captor, the Ugly Brahmin Jujaka, Scene…
Jali and Kanhajina are Brought Before Their Grandfather King Sanjaya Along with Their Captor, the Ugly Brahmin Jujaka, Scene…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932348/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Enshrined Manjushri with Monks and Deities, Cover of a Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom)
Enshrined Manjushri with Monks and Deities, Cover of a Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018092/image-background-person-booksFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551355/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Princess Rukmini Sends a Message to Krishna, Folio from a Rukmini-Harana (Abduction of Rukmini)
Princess Rukmini Sends a Message to Krishna, Folio from a Rukmini-Harana (Abduction of Rukmini)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037756/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551372/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
A man falling from the upper storey of a building into a courtyard. Oil painting by an Italian painter.
A man falling from the upper storey of a building into a courtyard. Oil painting by an Italian painter.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13959754/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView license
Rukmini Seeks Krishna's Permission to Visit her Brother Rukma, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Purana
Rukmini Seeks Krishna's Permission to Visit her Brother Rukma, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Purana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020015/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Art deco red background, editable vintage woman border design
Art deco red background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709644/art-deco-red-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Shiva and Parvati Enthroned
Shiva and Parvati Enthroned
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037927/shiva-and-parvati-enthronedFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932270/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art deco black background, editable vintage woman border design
Art deco black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704560/art-deco-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage woman red background, editable art deco border design
Aesthetic vintage woman red background, editable art deco border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709703/aesthetic-vintage-woman-red-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView license
Hiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Hiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931636/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vishnu in a Pavilion (recto); Text (verso)
Vishnu in a Pavilion (recto); Text (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018119/vishnu-pavilion-recto-text-versoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mandala of Vishnu
Mandala of Vishnu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931688/mandala-vishnuFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Taras
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Taras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038392/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-and-four-tarasFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Durga Being Worshipped by Two Devotees
Durga Being Worshipped by Two Devotees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037938/durga-being-worshipped-two-devoteesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
A man falling from the upper storey of a building into a courtyard. Oil painting by an Italian painter.
A man falling from the upper storey of a building into a courtyard. Oil painting by an Italian painter.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968261/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prince Vessantara Gives Away His White Elephant, Scene from Vessantara Jataka on Generosity
Prince Vessantara Gives Away His White Elephant, Scene from Vessantara Jataka on Generosity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931633/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license