Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetapestry wallfrescofacepatternpersonartwatercolourbuildingJujak Asks Vessantara for His Children as Slaves, Scene from a Vessantara JatakaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1021 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2353 x 2766 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStreet wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jatakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590123/png-abstract-geometric-art-wall-adultView licenseMaddi Faints at Loss of Children; Vessantara Revives Her, Scenes from a Vessantara Jatakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJali and Kanhajina are Brought Before Their Grandfather King Sanjaya Along with Their Captor, the Ugly Brahmin Jujaka, Scene…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932348/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseEnshrined Manjushri with Monks and Deities, Cover of a Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018092/image-background-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseVatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551355/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePrincess Rukmini Sends a Message to Krishna, Folio from a Rukmini-Harana (Abduction of Rukmini)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037756/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551372/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseA man falling from the upper storey of a building into a courtyard. Oil painting by an Italian painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13959754/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView licenseRukmini Seeks Krishna's Permission to Visit her Brother Rukma, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Puranahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020015/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco red background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709644/art-deco-red-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseShiva and Parvati Enthronedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037927/shiva-and-parvati-enthronedFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseShri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932270/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704560/art-deco-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseDisguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage woman red background, editable art deco border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709703/aesthetic-vintage-woman-red-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView licenseHiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931636/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVishnu in a Pavilion (recto); Text (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018119/vishnu-pavilion-recto-text-versoFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMandala of Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931688/mandala-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Tarashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038392/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-and-four-tarasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseDurga Being Worshipped by Two Devoteeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037938/durga-being-worshipped-two-devoteesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseA man falling from the upper storey of a building into a courtyard. Oil painting by an Italian painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968261/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrince Vessantara Gives Away His White Elephant, Scene from Vessantara Jataka on Generosityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931633/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license