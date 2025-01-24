Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageframepuranas paintingpicture framefacepersonartwatercolourbuildingKamsa Receiving His Minister, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 872 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3948 x 5436 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage photo frame mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721754/vintage-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView licenseScenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseHiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931636/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320165/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseKrishna Kills the Ogress Putana, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037828/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseRukmini Seeks Krishna's Permission to Visit her Brother Rukma, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Puranahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020015/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864288/editable-picture-frame-mockupView licensePradyumna Enters the Palace of the Demon Sambar and Challenges him to Battle, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Puranahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010973/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320213/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseKrishna's Marriage to Kalinda, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Puranahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020855/krishnas-marriage-kalinda-page-from-copy-the-bhagavata-puranaFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716134/art-gallery-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseScene with Bovines and Demons (verso), Page of Calligraphy (recto), Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924024/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic real estate collage remix, editable instant photo frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219499/aesthetic-real-estate-collage-remix-editable-instant-photo-frame-designView licenseKrishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseKrishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932508/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable open house collage remix, aesthetic instant photo frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219497/editable-open-house-collage-remix-aesthetic-instant-photo-frame-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320171/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseKrishna and Balarama Conversing, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018020/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, art exhibition designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10861494/editable-picture-frame-mockup-art-exhibition-designView licenseIndra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037869/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544987/picture-frame-editable-mockup-vintage-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrishna Receives the Sacred Thread and Returns his Preceptor Sandipani's Son, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037859/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic real estate element png, editable instant photo frame collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213599/png-aesthetic-blank-space-collage-elementView licenseKrishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195608/editable-picture-frame-mockupView licenseThe Presentation of the Fish to Sambara, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932367/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrishna Abducts Mitravinda, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933018/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView licenseRadha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseScenes from the Story of Narakasura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932370/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704171/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseKrishna Kills the Crane Demon, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932162/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable instant film frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10907788/editable-instant-film-frame-designView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license