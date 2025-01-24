rawpixel
Vintage photo frame mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721754/vintage-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView license
Scenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Hiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931636/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320165/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Krishna Kills the Ogress Putana, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037828/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
Rukmini Seeks Krishna's Permission to Visit her Brother Rukma, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Purana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020015/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864288/editable-picture-frame-mockupView license
Pradyumna Enters the Palace of the Demon Sambar and Challenges him to Battle, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Purana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010973/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320213/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Krishna's Marriage to Kalinda, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Purana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020855/krishnas-marriage-kalinda-page-from-copy-the-bhagavata-puranaFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716134/art-gallery-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Scene with Bovines and Demons (verso), Page of Calligraphy (recto), Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924024/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic real estate collage remix, editable instant photo frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219499/aesthetic-real-estate-collage-remix-editable-instant-photo-frame-designView license
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Krishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932508/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable open house collage remix, aesthetic instant photo frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219497/editable-open-house-collage-remix-aesthetic-instant-photo-frame-designView license
Krishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320171/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Krishna and Balarama Conversing, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018020/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, art exhibition design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10861494/editable-picture-frame-mockup-art-exhibition-designView license
Indra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037869/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544987/picture-frame-editable-mockup-vintage-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Krishna Receives the Sacred Thread and Returns his Preceptor Sandipani's Son, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037859/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic real estate element png, editable instant photo frame collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213599/png-aesthetic-blank-space-collage-elementView license
Krishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195608/editable-picture-frame-mockupView license
The Presentation of the Fish to Sambara, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932367/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Krishna Abducts Mitravinda, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933018/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView license
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView license
Scenes from the Story of Narakasura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932370/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704171/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView license
Krishna Kills the Crane Demon, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932162/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable instant film frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10907788/editable-instant-film-frame-designView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license