rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Calligraphic Panel with Moral Exhortations from 'Album of Paintings and Calligraphy'
Save
Edit Image
frescograssplantbookspatternpersonartwatercolour
Animal tales poster template, editable text and design
Animal tales poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692220/animal-tales-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Album of Paintings and Calligraphy
Album of Paintings and Calligraphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932465/album-paintings-and-calligraphyFree Image from public domain license
Animal tales Facebook post template, editable design
Animal tales Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633288/animal-tales-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Hunters in a Forest (recto), Calligraphy (verso), Folio from the Gulshan Album by Govardhan, Muhammad Sharif and Abd al Samad
Hunters in a Forest (recto), Calligraphy (verso), Folio from the Gulshan Album by Govardhan, Muhammad Sharif and Abd al Samad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018062/image-border-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Animal tales Instagram story template, editable text
Animal tales Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692219/animal-tales-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Vizier Buzurghmihr Showing the Game of Chess to King Khusraw Anushirwan, Painting Mounted onto an Album Folio
Vizier Buzurghmihr Showing the Game of Chess to King Khusraw Anushirwan, Painting Mounted onto an Album Folio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018136/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Animal tales blog banner template, editable text
Animal tales blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692218/animal-tales-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Shiva Enthroned
Shiva Enthroned
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038027/shiva-enthronedFree Image from public domain license
Storytime Instagram post template
Storytime Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444313/storytime-instagram-post-templateView license
Battle Scene in a City, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Battle Scene in a City, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038077/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Book cover mockup, realistic journal
Book cover mockup, realistic journal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419043/book-cover-mockup-realistic-journalView license
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932540/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Artificial intelligence poster template, editable text and design
Artificial intelligence poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692269/artificial-intelligence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book sale Facebook post template, editable design
Vintage book sale Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617342/vintage-book-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Krishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain license
Artificial intelligence Instagram story template, editable text
Artificial intelligence Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692270/artificial-intelligence-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Maharao Ram Singh II of Kota (reigned 1827-1866) Hunting with Maharao Ram Singh of Bundi (reigned 1828-1866)
Maharao Ram Singh II of Kota (reigned 1827-1866) Hunting with Maharao Ram Singh of Bundi (reigned 1828-1866)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931661/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Artificial intelligence Instagram post template, editable text
Artificial intelligence Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614069/artificial-intelligence-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Artificial intelligence blog banner template, editable text
Artificial intelligence blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692265/artificial-intelligence-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Maharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunt
Maharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037820/image-face-tiger-personFree Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275765/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
A Jain Monk Preaching
A Jain Monk Preaching
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain license
Novel Facebook story template
Novel Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14579260/novel-facebook-story-templateView license
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain license
Novel Instagram post template
Novel Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14579209/novel-instagram-post-templateView license
Emperor Shah Jahan (r. 1628-1658) Receiving Prince Dara Shikoh, Folio from the Late Shah Jahan Album
Emperor Shah Jahan (r. 1628-1658) Receiving Prince Dara Shikoh, Folio from the Late Shah Jahan Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018265/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Play & learn Instagram post template
Play & learn Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444254/play-learn-instagram-post-templateView license
Malashri Ragini, Third Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) by Nisaruddin
Malashri Ragini, Third Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) by Nisaruddin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Novel poster template
Novel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275424/novel-poster-templateView license
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and design
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292081/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable book cover mockup, customizable design
Editable book cover mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20868619/editable-book-cover-mockup-customizable-designView license
Scenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Scenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram story template
Reading & book quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631075/reading-book-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Krishna Kills the Ogress Putana, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Kills the Ogress Putana, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037828/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Facebook post template
Book fair Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397571/book-fair-facebook-post-templateView license
Scene with Bovines and Demons (verso), Page of Calligraphy (recto), Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
Scene with Bovines and Demons (verso), Page of Calligraphy (recto), Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924024/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license