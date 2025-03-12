Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageself-portraitsketch portraititaly painting public domainrosefacepersonartmanPortrait of Joseph Rose by Francesco BartolozziOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 941 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2293 x 2925 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseoval image right profile of man crowned with oak leaves. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654703/image-leaves-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's self-portrait gold frame element, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888983/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseThe Ball at the Mansion Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7457853/the-ball-the-mansion-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's self-portrait gold frame, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081558/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseBacchus by Francesco Bartolozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9291366/bacchus-francesco-bartolozziFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760836/png-acrylic-paint-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseProcris and Cephalis by Francesco Bartolozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9291415/procris-and-cephalis-francesco-bartolozziFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9605060/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTancred and Erminia by Francesco Bartolozzi and Giovanni Battista Ciprianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287474/tancred-and-erminia-francesco-bartolozzi-and-giovanni-battista-ciprianiFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344997/art-gallery-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Hans Holbein at Kensington Palace by Francesco Bartolozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932287/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723871/art-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Men Killing Amnon while Another Flees by Francesco Bartolozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038172/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729001/new-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseThree Putti with Garland by Francesco Bartolozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037829/three-putti-with-garland-francesco-bartolozziFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727216/new-fashion-collection-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseBritannia by Francesco Bartolozzi (after Giovanni Battista Cipriani)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328556/britanniaFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727023/new-fashion-collection-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Nymphs Bathinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104682/three-nymphs-bathingFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727029/new-fashion-collection-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseThe Marriage of Psyche and Cupid, from The Gems of Marlborough (1789-1790) by Francesco Bartolozzi. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614851/image-frame-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreative coping blog poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728793/creative-coping-blog-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licensecenter decorated with 4 putti with flowers in a basket and an urn and a bird tied to a stick, in browns (after a Bartolozzi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7483156/image-flowers-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreative coping blog, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727179/creative-coping-blog-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseBathing Nymphshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104535/bathing-nymphsFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies shop advertisement poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728648/art-supplies-shop-advertisement-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseThe Marriage of Psyche and Cupid, from The Gems of Marlborough (1789-1790) by Francesco Bartolozzi. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615955/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831738/new-fashion-collection-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint Rochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8137295/saint-rochFree Image from public domain licenseCreative coping blog email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727028/creative-coping-blog-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseAriadne, Cupid and Bacchushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104018/ariadne-cupid-and-bacchusFree Image from public domain licenseCreative coping blog Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727022/creative-coping-blog-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Right Honorable Charles Pratt, 1st Earl Camden, Lord Chancellorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100335/the-right-honorable-charles-pratt-1st-earl-camden-lord-chancellorFree Image from public domain licenseVintage barber Instagram story template, Van Gogh's Self-Portrait, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617206/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licenseIgnatius Sanchohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8108850/ignatius-sanchoFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection Instagram story template, customizable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831739/png-1800s-abstractView licenseThe Head of an Apostle by Benedetto Lutihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931970/the-head-apostle-benedetto-lutiFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies shop advertisement, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727030/art-supplies-shop-advertisement-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseChrist Praying in the Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139649/christ-praying-the-gardenFree Image from public domain license