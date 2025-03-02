Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageocean paintingutagawa kunisadabookasian sea paintingkunisadaukiyo e artworkutagawa toyokuni iiipaintingThe Poet Hitomaro on the Shore at Akashi Bay by Utagawa KunisadaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 821 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3430 x 2346 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Danjuro VII as I no Hayata (1820), vintage Japanese man illustration by Utagawa Kunisada. 