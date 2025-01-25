rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Bamboo Lattice
Save
Edit Image
carpetsilk gownsilk carpettapestrypublic domain patterns floralrug texturefragmentkimono fabric
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo Trellis and Clematis Blossums
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo Trellis and Clematis Blossums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038246/image-paper-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wild Pinks and Bamboo Fence
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wild Pinks and Bamboo Fence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299481/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-wild-pinks-and-bamboo-fenceFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup element, customizable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup element, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635740/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-element-customizable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo, Chrysanthemum, and Emblems of Good Fortune (Takaramono)
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo, Chrysanthemum, and Emblems of Good Fortune (Takaramono)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038242/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sale Instagram post template
Fabric sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126366/fabric-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Maple Leaves and Water
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Maple Leaves and Water
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932146/image-paper-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Carpet, rug mockup, purple, pink cat design
Carpet, rug mockup, purple, pink cat design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441733/carpet-rug-mockup-purple-pink-cat-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Chevron Pattern
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Chevron Pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932262/image-plant-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169809/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Plum Blossoms, Noshi, Wisteria, Maple Leaves, Bamboo, (...?), and Water
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Plum Blossoms, Noshi, Wisteria, Maple Leaves, Bamboo, (...?), and Water
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932144/image-plant-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty Instagram story template, editable social media design
Natural beauty Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254493/natural-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Books, and Snowflake Roundels
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Books, and Snowflake Roundels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038786/image-flower-books-artFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Natural beauty Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254494/natural-beauty-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Bamboo Fence, and Bush Clover
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Bamboo Fence, and Bush Clover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299443/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-chrysanthemums-bamboo-fence-and-bush-cloverFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254497/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Chrysanthemum Blossom within Hexagon
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Chrysanthemum Blossom within Hexagon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932145/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products Instagram story template, editable social media design
Botanical products Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254490/botanical-products-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Noshi Paper, and Wisteria
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Noshi Paper, and Wisteria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299457/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-chrysanthemums-noshi-paper-and-wisteriaFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Botanical products Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254488/botanical-products-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine Bark Lozenges and Wisteria
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine Bark Lozenges and Wisteria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299473/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-pine-bark-lozenges-and-wisteriaFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty blog banner template, editable text & design
Natural beauty blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254491/natural-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine and Chinese Character
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine and Chinese Character
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9317989/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-pine-and-chinese-characterFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text & design
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254495/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Pine
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Pine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038783/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
Spring sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254499/spring-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Kosodo (Kimono) Fragment with Plum Blossum Branch
Kosodo (Kimono) Fragment with Plum Blossum Branch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932147/kosodo-kimono-fragment-with-plum-blossum-branchFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products blog banner template, editable text & design
Botanical products blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254487/botanical-products-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Snow, and Characters
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Snow, and Characters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932142/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Brushwood Fence and Chrysanthemums
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Brushwood Fence and Chrysanthemums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038252/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable rug mockup, home product design
Editable rug mockup, home product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182159/editable-rug-mockup-home-product-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319737/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-chrysanthemumsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chinese Character (Kanji), Cloud, Flowers, and Lozenge Pattern
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chinese Character (Kanji), Cloud, Flowers, and Lozenge Pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299377/photo-image-paper-cloud-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine, Bamboo, and Plum
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine, Bamboo, and Plum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038237/image-background-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
Carpet mockup, editable design
Carpet mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144523/carpet-mockup-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Blossoming Plum Branch, Interlocking Circles (Shippo) and Treasures
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Blossoming Plum Branch, Interlocking Circles (Shippo) and Treasures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038236/image-flower-person-artFree Image from public domain license