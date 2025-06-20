rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Five Galloping Elephants, Number Six of the Gajpati (Lord of Elephants) Suit, Playing Card from a Mughal Ganjifa Set
Save
Edit Image
mughalplaying cardsmughal paintingelephantastrologymughal artvintage elephant public domainasian elephant
Astrology poster template
Astrology poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496864/astrology-poster-templateView license
Eight Yogis, Number Eight of the Ishana Suit, Playing Card from a 32-Suit Dashavatara (Ten Avatars) Ganjifa Set
Eight Yogis, Number Eight of the Ishana Suit, Playing Card from a 32-Suit Dashavatara (Ten Avatars) Ganjifa Set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038354/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Astrology Facebook story template
Astrology Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496865/astrology-facebook-story-templateView license
A King in an Elephant-drawn Carriage, King of the Ghulam (Slave or Servant) Suit, Playing Card from a Mughal Ganjifa Set
A King in an Elephant-drawn Carriage, King of the Ghulam (Slave or Servant) Suit, Playing Card from a Mughal Ganjifa Set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932176/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Astrology blog banner template
Astrology blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496866/astrology-blog-banner-templateView license
Indra and Sachi Riding the Divine Elephant Airavata, Folio from a Panchakalyanaka (Five Auspicious Events in the Life of…
Indra and Sachi Riding the Divine Elephant Airavata, Folio from a Panchakalyanaka (Five Auspicious Events in the Life of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932550/image-cow-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Astrology Facebook post template
Astrology Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038628/astrology-facebook-post-templateView license
Nebukadnezar eet gras onder de koeien (c. 1560) by anonymous, Lambert van Noort and Hans Liefrinck I
Nebukadnezar eet gras onder de koeien (c. 1560) by anonymous, Lambert van Noort and Hans Liefrinck I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13749043/image-horse-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish Instagram post template
Chinese New Year wish Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116668/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView license
Signs of the zodiac: Taurus, the bull. Gouache painting by an Persian artist.
Signs of the zodiac: Taurus, the bull. Gouache painting by an Persian artist.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970616/signs-the-zodiac-taurus-the-bull-gouache-painting-persian-artistFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704529/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView license
The Goddess and Worshipper (Recto); Text (Verso)
The Goddess and Worshipper (Recto); Text (Verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037786/the-goddess-and-worshipper-recto-text-versoFree Image from public domain license
Astrology Instagram post template, editable text
Astrology Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758987/astrology-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Indra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Indra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037869/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable mystical art illustration design element set
Editable mystical art illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366765/editable-mystical-art-illustration-design-element-setView license
Scenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Scenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish blog banner template
Chinese New Year wish blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051314/chinese-new-year-wish-blog-banner-templateView license
Rama and Four Warriors, Number Four of the Rama Suit, Playing Card from a Dashavatara (Ten Avatars) Ganjifa Set
Rama and Four Warriors, Number Four of the Rama Suit, Playing Card from a Dashavatara (Ten Avatars) Ganjifa Set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800230/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Astrology Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Astrology Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629027/astrology-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Ganesha, Lord of Obstacles
Ganesha, Lord of Obstacles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932699/ganesha-lord-obstaclesFree Image from public domain license
Astrology poster template, editable text and design
Astrology poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488382/astrology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A bull, with parts of the body indicated and numbered: the numbers forming a border around the image. Woodcut, 17--.
A bull, with parts of the body indicated and numbered: the numbers forming a border around the image. Woodcut, 17--.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968834/image-paper-border-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish Instagram post template
Chinese New Year wish Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817363/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView license
Vajrakumara (?) and Consort, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Card
Vajrakumara (?) and Consort, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922692/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish Instagram post template
Chinese New Year wish Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12816831/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView license
Signs of the zodiac: Taurus, the bull. Gouache painting by an Persian artist.
Signs of the zodiac: Taurus, the bull. Gouache painting by an Persian artist.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968268/signs-the-zodiac-taurus-the-bull-gouache-painting-persian-artistFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704658/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView license
Enthroned and Crowned Buddha Holding Lotuses, King of the Buddha Suit, Playing Card from a Dashavatara (Ten Avatars) Ganjifa…
Enthroned and Crowned Buddha Holding Lotuses, King of the Buddha Suit, Playing Card from a Dashavatara (Ten Avatars) Ganjifa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037999/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish Instagram story template
Chinese New Year wish Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817360/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-story-templateView license
April Calendar Page; Hawking; Taurus
April Calendar Page; Hawking; Taurus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14259838/april-calendar-page-hawking-taurusFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish Instagram story template
Chinese New Year wish Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12816833/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-story-templateView license
Procession with Elephants and Horses, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Procession with Elephants and Horses, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922662/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish blog banner template
Chinese New Year wish blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817354/chinese-new-year-wish-blog-banner-templateView license
An elephant standing in the water, a large bull in the background and an elephant inside a walled area. Gouache painting by…
An elephant standing in the water, a large bull in the background and an elephant inside a walled area. Gouache painting by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955696/image-background-horse-cowFree Image from public domain license
Astrology poster template, editable text & design
Astrology poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244132/astrology-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Al-Mu'tazz Sends Gifts to Abdulla ibn Abdulla, from a copy of the Tarikh-i Alfi by Mughal
Al-Mu'tazz Sends Gifts to Abdulla ibn Abdulla, from a copy of the Tarikh-i Alfi by Mughal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946534/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain license
Astrology Instagram story template, editable text
Astrology Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488383/astrology-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Red Padmataka (?) and Consort, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Card
Red Padmataka (?) and Consort, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923697/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Astrology blog banner template, editable text
Astrology blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488385/astrology-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Yellow Yama (?) and Consort on Bull, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Card
Yellow Yama (?) and Consort on Bull, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license