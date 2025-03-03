rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Save
Edit Image
frescominiature paintingragacartoonfacebookpersonart
3D confused man at work editable remix
3D confused man at work editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464810/confused-man-work-editable-remixView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Dog friendly hotel Instagram post template, editable text
Dog friendly hotel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377175/dog-friendly-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView license
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932155/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928169/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927407/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932235/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018045/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hotel deals Instagram post template, editable text
Hotel deals Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377197/hotel-deals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lalita Ragini, Fifth Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Lalita Ragini, Fifth Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037720/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Malashri Ragini, Third Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) by Nisaruddin
Malashri Ragini, Third Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) by Nisaruddin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Puffer fish head man editable design, community remix
Puffer fish head man editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183957/puffer-fish-head-man-editable-design-community-remixView license
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038711/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView license
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932170/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView license
Desavarati Ragini, Fifth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Desavarati Ragini, Fifth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932900/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563917/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sindhu Ragaputra, Son of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Sindhu Ragaputra, Son of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932292/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView license
Jaladhara Ragaputra, Son of Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Jaladhara Ragaputra, Son of Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932515/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kids reading book png, space education editable remix
Kids reading book png, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView license
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932285/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596821/golf-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932540/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018026/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Bangala Raga, Fifth Wife of Megha Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Bangala Raga, Fifth Wife of Megha Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932293/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Golf club Instagram post template, editable text
Golf club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597405/golf-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license