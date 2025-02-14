Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage animalvintage illustrationssheep paintingdog portraitjosidoganimalfaceThe Peasant's Repast by Christian JosiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 919 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2425 x 3166 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001959/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Labourer's Luncheon by Christian Josihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932310/the-labourers-luncheon-christian-josiFree Image from public domain licensePet-friendly spaces presentation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView licenseFox Hunters - Gone Awayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553279/fox-hunters-gone-awayFree Image from public domain licensePet medical service Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112160/pet-medical-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA St. Bernard dog brings an avalanche victim to a hospice in the Alps. Stipple engraving by Dibart Castel, 1820, after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13988890/image-dog-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001962/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseA satyr dressing a statue of Pan, being watched by a man and by a woman on horseback. Etching by F. Bartolozzi, 176-, after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992503/image-dog-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseCute dog and sheep paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617014/cute-dog-and-sheep-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseA young man with a black top hat is riding a pony and holding a basket with fruit and fowl. Etching with line engraving by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13974905/image-dog-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002465/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseRacing: The Return from Coursinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553869/racing-the-return-from-coursingFree Image from public domain licenseDog grooming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13903850/dog-grooming-facebook-post-templateView licenseHare Hunting: Francis Duckenfield Astley Esqr. and his Harriershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553871/hare-hunting-francis-duckenfield-astley-esqr-and-his-harriersFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002049/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licensePeasant and Cat by Frederick Bloemaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9291523/peasant-and-cat-frederick-bloemaertFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseA man, run over by a bull, is lying on the ground while a dog is biting the bull's leg to distract it. Etching.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992229/image-dog-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002503/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseConvent of St Bernard, Switzerland: a distressed woman in Swiss peasant costume is standing in the snow outside a monastery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003459/image-dog-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseThe possible eviction of a family from their cottage, all looking distressed, with the women carrying bundles and children.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957261/image-dog-horse-cowFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseA dog in the manger is growling at an ox which is driven by a peasant with a stick. Etching by W. Hollar for a fable by J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13993876/image-dog-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseFigures and vignettes: above, a swineherd tending pigs and a herd of cows, below, peasants hauling a carved stone on a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14015362/image-dog-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001737/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseA young man returning from rabbit hunting. Stipple engraving by W. Nutter, 1799, after S. De Koster.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14010992/image-dog-cloud-faceFree Image from public domain licensePeeking animals, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418456/peeking-animals-editable-design-element-setView licenseKat verdedigt haar jongen tegenover een hond (1680 - 1723) by Jacob Gole, Jan Griffier I, Francis Barlow, Jacob Gole and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761549/image-dog-paper-catFree Image from public domain licensePet couture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21689283/pet-couture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSir James Edward Smith. Stipple engraving by F. C. Lewis, 1816, after W. Lane.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13976850/sir-james-edward-smith-stipple-engraving-lewis-1816-after-laneFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseA Shepherd Sleeping while His Dog Guards His Flock (c. 1815-1817) by Heinrich Carl Reinholdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032807/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseTimes of Day/ Aurora (1660) by Jan de Visscher and Nicolaes Berchem the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9836816/times-day-aurora-1660-jan-visscher-and-nicolaes-berchem-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseDog watering flower, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591355/dog-watering-flower-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe serpent entwines itself around the body of Eve; it whispers in her ear, enticing her to eat the forbidden fruit.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16122115/image-dog-cartoon-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThe adoration of the shepherds. Stipple engraving by J.B. Michel and J. Boydell after G. Reni, 1783.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017889/image-dog-cat-cartoonFree Image from public domain license