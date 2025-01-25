Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechristchristianplaquefacepersonartvintagepublic domainPlaque with Scene of Christ Crowned with Thorns by Pierre ReymondOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 940 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3030 x 3870 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristian youth camp poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePlaque with Scene of Christ Washing the Feet of Peter by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932326/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView licensePlaque with Scene of the Resurrection by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931804/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlaque with Scene of the Flagellation by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView licenseTazza with Scene from the Book of Proverbs by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318955/tazza-with-scene-from-the-book-proverbs-pierre-reymondFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView licenseCovered Cup with Scenes from the Story of Moses by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800600/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLight and Truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491428/light-and-truth-poster-templateView licenseTazza with Scene from the Book of Proverbs by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800478/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView licenseCalendar Plate for August (Sowing) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800482/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560591/christian-youth-camp-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePlatter with Scene of Abram Returning the Goods of the King of Sodom by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9288346/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512533/christian-youth-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCalendar Plate for July (Harvesting) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9288989/calendar-plate-for-july-harvesting-pierre-reymondFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView licenseCalendar Plate for November (Baking Bread) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800625/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762759/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseEwer Stand with Scenes from the Book of Genesis by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801092/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10688614/easter-sunday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEwer Stand with Scenes from the Book of Genesis by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799940/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licenseCalendar Plate for June (Mowing) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9288986/calendar-plate-for-june-mowing-pierre-reymondFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAscension of Christ (c.1550) metalwork design in high resolution by Pierre Reymond.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728702/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560599/christian-youth-camp-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCasket with the Labors of Hercules (ca. 1540 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Reymond Limoges 1513 ca 1584https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150664/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622679/christianity-instagram-post-templateView licensePentecost (c.1550) metalwork design in high resolution by Pierre Reymond, French, 1513–after 1584.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728776/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036935/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEwer stand, enamel on copper, French, XVIc cat. card dims diam. 16'. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653085/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045478/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe plate is painted on both sides in grisaille, flesh tints and gilding on a black ground, above is a scorpion representing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467729/image-border-angel-personFree Image from public domain licenseSpirituality & faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036413/spirituality-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTazza with cover depicting scenes of the life of Joseph (Genesis 43)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7468190/tazza-with-cover-depicting-scenes-the-life-joseph-genesis-43Free Image from public domain licenseBible psalm Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491586/bible-psalm-facebook-story-templateView licenseTazza with Coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8553433/tazza-with-coverFree Image from public domain license