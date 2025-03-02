rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Great Fire at Ryōgoku Bridge, Viewed from Asakusa Bridge on the 26th of January, 1881 by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Save
Edit Image
firekobayashi kiyochikajapanese printjapanvintage posterfire japanesefire paintingjapan stamp
Explore Japan poster template
Explore Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView license
Great Fire at Ryōgoku Sketched from Hamachō, January 26, 1881 by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Great Fire at Ryōgoku Sketched from Hamachō, January 26, 1881 by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932361/image-person-art-fireFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template, editable text and design
Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713098/japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Great Fire at Ryōgoku Sketched from Hamachō, January 26, 1881 by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Great Fire at Ryōgoku Sketched from Hamachō, January 26, 1881 by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931808/image-person-art-fireFree Image from public domain license
Japanese New Year poster template
Japanese New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919638/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView license
The Bridge Tsūtenkyō, Kyoto by Kobayashi Kiyochika
The Bridge Tsūtenkyō, Kyoto by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931681/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Manufacturing Pots and Kettles in Kawaguchi by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Manufacturing Pots and Kettles in Kawaguchi by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932373/image-person-art-fireFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower poster template
Art & flower poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13266305/art-flower-poster-templateView license
Distant View of Ryōgoku from Motoyanagi Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Distant View of Ryōgoku from Motoyanagi Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932354/image-palm-tree-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586835/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mt. Fuji at Dusk from Edo Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Mt. Fuji at Dusk from Edo Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931214/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template, editable text and design
Japanese travel agency poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685228/japanese-travel-agency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shinkyō, Sacred Bridge at Nikkō by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Shinkyō, Sacred Bridge at Nikkō by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931487/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Japanese art editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese art editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7852670/japanese-art-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Breakwater Stakes and Ryōgoku Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Breakwater Stakes and Ryōgoku Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932356/image-cloud-sunset-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Portrait of Takahashi Oden by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Portrait of Takahashi Oden by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299536/portrait-takahashi-oden-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
The Tarō Inari Shrine in the Asakusa Ricefields by Kobayashi Kiyochika
The Tarō Inari Shrine in the Asakusa Ricefields by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931460/image-plant-moon-artFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text & design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547364/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Monkey Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Monkey Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931461/monkey-bridge-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Shōgo Ferry Landing by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Shōgo Ferry Landing by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931211/shogo-ferry-landing-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template, editable text & design
Art expo poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547332/art-expo-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
View of Rainfall on Shin-Ou-hashi in To-kei by Kobayashi Kiyochika
View of Rainfall on Shin-Ou-hashi in To-kei by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932374/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107318/eco-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
'Ma' Brigade, Fifth Squad; Earthen Bridge by Kuitachi in Asakusa; Kataoka Nizaemon VIII as Tamigaya Iemon by Utagawa…
'Ma' Brigade, Fifth Squad; Earthen Bridge by Kuitachi in Asakusa; Kataoka Nizaemon VIII as Tamigaya Iemon by Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931537/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670721/spring-flower-fair-poster-template-editable-designView license
Thunder and Lightning at Oumaya Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Thunder and Lightning at Oumaya Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932742/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Rising Sun from Yorozubashi Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Rising Sun from Yorozubashi Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932868/image-cloud-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese New Year poster template
Japanese New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750959/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Warrior standing with horse in front of large tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Warrior standing with horse in front of large tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637485/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680191/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Spring Rain by the Ōkawa River Bridge: The Ferry near the Stables by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Spring Rain by the Ōkawa River Bridge: The Ferry near the Stables by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931801/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bar poster template
Japanese bar poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703826/japanese-bar-poster-templateView license
Ni Brigade, First Group; Ryogoku Bridge: Actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Yokoyama no Yosaburo by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa…
Ni Brigade, First Group; Ryogoku Bridge: Actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Yokoyama no Yosaburo by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924133/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
The Fall of Chinchow Fort by Kobayashi Kiyochika
The Fall of Chinchow Fort by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931295/the-fall-chinchow-fort-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain license