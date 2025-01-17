rawpixel
Christ with the Crown of Thorns by Master of Osma
ancient christianjewelryancient history paintingchristianthorn crownpaintings artchristcrown
Good Friday celebration Instagram post template
Medieval wooden religious statue
Good Friday celebration Instagram post template
Christ as the Man of Sorrows. Etching.
Bible study poster template, editable text and design
Three Musicians by Master of the Female Half Lengths Antwerp active 16th century
Holy ascension day poster template, editable text and design
Gezicht van Christus met doornenkroon (1510 - 1550) by anonymous and Hans Sebald Beham
Bible study Instagram post template, editable text
Christ as the Man of Sorrows. Lithograph by Geoffroy.
Bible study Instagram story template, editable text
Christ as the Man of Sorrows. Colour lithograph by N.J. Strixner, 1818, after Q. Matsys.
Holy ascension day Facebook cover template, editable design
The Man of Sorrows with Arms Outstretched (c. 1500) by Albrecht Dürer
Holy ascension day Facebook story template, editable design
Christ on the Cross with Saints Vincent Ferrer, John the Baptist, Mark and Antoninus by Master of the Fiesole Epiphany
Bible study blog banner template, editable text
The Dead Christ in Arms of Mary (16th century) by Imitator of Quentin Massys
Holy ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
Christ and the Women of Canaan by Rocco Marconi
Jesus is risen poster template, editable text and design
Wooden religious sculpture art
God is love Instagram story template, editable text
Christ with Crown of Thorns (c. 1557 - c. 1600) by Lucas van Leyden and anonymous
Sunday worship Instagram story template, editable text
The mocking and flagellation of Christ; he is crowned with thorns and handed a reed as a mock sceptre. Line engraving by…
God is love poster template, editable text and design
Christ Carrying the Cross (1510/1525) by Italian 16th Century
Jesus is risen Instagram post template, editable text
Christ crowned with thorns. Engraving after A. Durer, 1512.
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
Christus als man van smarten (in or before 1807) by Ida Jacoba Reigersman, Correggio, Johannes Emilius Phaff and anonymous
Lent season poster template, editable text and design
Christ as the Man of Sorrows. Lithograph.
Jesus is risen Facebook cover template, editable design
Crowning with Thorns
Jesus is risen Facebook story template, editable design
Ascension of Christ by Giacomo Cavedone
Holy mass Instagram story template
Man of Sorrows (1630 - 1700) by Guido Reni
