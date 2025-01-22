rawpixel
Saint Veronica's Veil by Claude Mellan
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The veronica (sudarium of Saint Veronica), representing the face of Christ. Engraving by C. Mellan, 1649.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966144/image-face-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599694/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The veronica (sudarium of Saint Veronica), representing the face of Christ. Engraving by C. Mellan, 1649.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992993/image-face-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113962/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The veronica (sudarium of Saint Veronica), representing the face of Christ. Etching after C. Mellan.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966010/image-face-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Have faith poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11174671/have-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Face of Christ on St. Veronica's Veil
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086084/face-christ-st-veronicas-veilFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173872/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Sainte Jeanne Frémiot de Chantal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8215186/sainte-jeanne-fremiot-chantalFree Image from public domain license
Worship session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827505/worship-session-poster-templateView license
Nicolas Claude Fabri de Peiresc. Line engraving after C. Mellan.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13982589/nicolas-claude-fabri-peiresc-line-engraving-after-mellanFree Image from public domain license
Christian community blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849727/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Virgin and Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8241164/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113965/prayer-meeting-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Delilah preparing to cut Samson's hair with scissors in her right hand, below her chest are the head and shoulders of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8220471/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173853/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Henri-Louis Habert de Montmor by Claude Mellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282671/henri-louis-habert-montmor-claude-mellanFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView license
St. Jerome Praying in His Cell (Saint Jérôme pénitent)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205836/st-jerome-praying-his-cell-saint-jerome-penitentFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView license
Ancient Statue of the Muse Thalia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8204511/ancient-statue-the-muse-thaliaFree Image from public domain license
Online bible poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827463/online-bible-poster-templateView license
An Angel Indicates a Cross to a Man Kneeling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8241182/angel-indicates-cross-man-kneelingFree Image from public domain license
Believe Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451268/believe-instagram-post-templateView license
Jean de Saint-Bonnet, marquis de Toiras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8234891/jean-saint-bonnet-marquis-toirasFree Image from public domain license
Christian community blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173895/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
St. Francis de Paul
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8221288/st-francis-paulFree Image from public domain license
Religious faith Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514779/religious-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
St. Mary Magdalen Reclining in a Grotto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224110/st-mary-magdalen-reclining-grottoFree Image from public domain license
Have faith Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600421/have-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Bust of St. Joseph in an Oval
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8241180/bust-st-joseph-ovalFree Image from public domain license
Have faith Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11174651/have-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Two satyrs, traditionally known as the 'Mockers,' laughing and using their limbs to pin a drawing to a tree trunk, at left a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216988/image-tree-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460519/good-friday-celebration-blog-banner-templateView license
Allegory on the Faculties of the Soul by Claude Mellan and Simon Vouet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9286752/allegory-the-faculties-the-soul-claude-mellan-and-simon-vouetFree Image from public domain license
Love your neighbors Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515221/love-your-neighbors-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Virgin and Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250872/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460431/good-friday-blog-banner-templateView license
Louis XIV as a Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242509/louis-xiv-childFree Image from public domain license