Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa kuniyoshijapaneseukiyo-ekuniyoshifashionjapanese public domainfacepatternPlovers of the Noda Jewel River of Mutsu Province by Utagawa KuniyoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 579 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3432 x 1657 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3432 x 1657 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmpress Jitō Tennō by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931408/empress-jito-tenno-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseNew item ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966828/new-item-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOsayo and Genta by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931903/osayo-and-genta-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCelebrating Spring (Kabuki Actors Disguised as a Street Crowd) by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931524/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClearing after a Storm for Takechi by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932680/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCelebrating Spring (Kabuki Actors Disguised as a Street Crowd) by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932807/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAct Eight: Journey by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932138/act-eight-journey-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKusatsu: Kanja Yoshitaka by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931352/kusatsu-kanja-yoshitaka-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShinano Sakon Tomoyuki by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931307/shinano-sakon-tomoyuki-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseKyoto: the End by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931363/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseThe Syllable "i"; Actor in the role of Fujiya Izaemon by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931398/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePoem by Kanke (Sugawara no Michizane) by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931309/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseThe Noda Jewel River in Mutsu Province by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931291/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow: Beauty on a Veranda by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932654/snow-beauty-veranda-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseA Picture of Prosperity: America (Amerika shin no zu) by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944859/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNoda Jewel River in Mutsu Province (Mutsu Noda), from the series "Six Jewel Rivers (Mu Tamagawa no uchi)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950030/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseNakamura Noshio II as Hanako as a Shirabyōshi Dancer by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932046/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseGotoku Daiji no Sadaijin by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931396/gotoku-daiji-sadaijin-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Ide Jewel River in Yamashiro Province (Yamashiro Ide) and the Noda Jewel River in Mutsu Province (Mutsu Noda no…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951181/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseHanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932200/hanachirusato-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseCollection of Cherry Trees by Utagawa Kunimori IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931828/collection-cherry-trees-utagawa-kunimoriFree Image from public domain license