Actors Viewing Votive Pictures of Themselves by Utagawa Kunisada
Toneri Umeōmaru and Toneri Sakuramaru from the play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō VII in the Role of Yoemon by Utagawa Toyokuni I
The Story of Priest Nitto at Emmeiin by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Actor Arashi Rikaku II as Kajiwara Heizo in the Play Yoshitsune sanbonzakura by Hasegawa Munehiro
The Restaurant Mankyū: Actor Ichikawa Kodanji IV as Hige no Ikyū by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisada The Number 3 (San) for the Play Sanryaku no maki: Actor as Kiichi Hōgan by Utagawa Kunisada
The Syllable To for Long-tailed Rooster (Totenko): Actors Ichikawa Ebizo V as Toshibei and Nakamura Utaemon IV as Sukune… Fujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
The Actor Nakamura Fukusuke I as Hanaregoma no Chōkichi in the Play 'Futatsu chōchō kuruwa nikki' by Utagawa Kunisada One Hundred Pictures by Kyōsai by Kawanabe Kyōsai
The Actors Sawamura Sōjurō and Arashi Shincha by Utagawa Kunisada Actors Sawamura Sōjūrō III as Nuregami Chōgorō, Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Hanaregoma Chōkichi, Segawa Kikunojō III as Azuma…
Murai Chōan Killing His Younger Brother at the Crossroads by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi The Actor Sawamura Tosshō II as Ashikaga Yorikane by Toyohara Kunichika
Portraits of the generations of the Tokugawa clan by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Tenjin (Michizane) Crossing to China; Michizane taught by his father, Koreyoshi by Utagawa Sadahide Four Actors in Roles of Ishikawa Goemon, Oritsu, Haginoya Yaegiri and Takagi Oriemon by Utagawa Kunisada
Okubo Hikozaemon Carried to the Shogun's Castle in a Tub by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi Memorial Portrait of Osaka Actor Arashi Rikan II by Shunkōsai Hokushū
Yoshitsune Training with the Tengu Sōjōbō by Kawanabe Kyōsai