rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Night Attack in The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers: The Twenty-four Major Retainers and the Twenty-three Minor Retainers…
Save
Edit Image
utagawa kunisadajapanese triptychukiyo-epersonartmanjapanese artvintage
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Act V of series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers, a Primer, with the characters Hayano Kanpei (Shigenji), his wife Okaru…
Act V of series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers, a Primer, with the characters Hayano Kanpei (Shigenji), his wife Okaru…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932438/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Twenty-three loyal retainers assigned to attack the main gate on their mission for revenge. Colour woodcut by Kunisada I…
Twenty-three loyal retainers assigned to attack the main gate on their mission for revenge. Colour woodcut by Kunisada I…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954290/image-background-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
The Night Attack, Part 4 [sic; actually 5]: The Retreat across Ryogoku Bridge (Youchi yon, Ryogoku hikitori), from the…
The Night Attack, Part 4 [sic; actually 5]: The Retreat across Ryogoku Bridge (Youchi yon, Ryogoku hikitori), from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953217/image-person-book-patternFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Night Attack Fourth Episode (Actually Fifth): The Retreat across Ryōgoku Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshige
The Night Attack Fourth Episode (Actually Fifth): The Retreat across Ryōgoku Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931469/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Act IV: Enya Asking for Yuranosuke before Committing Suicide; Yuranosuke Shows the Sword Used for Suicide to Enya's…
Act IV: Enya Asking for Yuranosuke before Committing Suicide; Yuranosuke Shows the Sword Used for Suicide to Enya's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932951/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ni Brigade, First Group; Ryogoku Bridge: Actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Yokoyama no Yosaburo by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa…
Ni Brigade, First Group; Ryogoku Bridge: Actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Yokoyama no Yosaburo by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924133/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Night Attack, Part 4 [sic; actually 5]: The Retreat across Ryogoku Bridge (Youchi yon, Ryogoku hikitori), from the…
The Night Attack, Part 4 [sic; actually 5]: The Retreat across Ryogoku Bridge (Youchi yon, Ryogoku hikitori), from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955751/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Picture of a Crowded Theater Hosting Performance of Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
Picture of a Crowded Theater Hosting Performance of Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931526/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Artisans, from the series An Up-to-Date Parody of the Four Classes" by Utagawa Kunisada
Artisans, from the series An Up-to-Date Parody of the Four Classes" by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612343/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Actor in the role of Toriyama Akisaku in the Play Shiranui Monogatari by Utagawa Kunisada
Actor in the role of Toriyama Akisaku in the Play Shiranui Monogatari by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931514/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram story template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546564/learn-japanese-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Act 11, Part 1: The Approach to the Night Attack (Juichidanme ichi, yochi oshiyose), from the series "The Revenge of the…
Act 11, Part 1: The Approach to the Night Attack (Juichidanme ichi, yochi oshiyose), from the series "The Revenge of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019937/image-cartoon-person-crossesFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Returning Sails from Yabase by Utagawa Kunisada II
Returning Sails from Yabase by Utagawa Kunisada II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932439/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese blog banner template, editable text
Learn Japanese blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546530/learn-japanese-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Act 5 (Godanme), from the series "Storehouse of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Act 5 (Godanme), from the series "Storehouse of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019803/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620112/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Panoramic View of Ryōgoku Bridge in the Summer
Panoramic View of Ryōgoku Bridge in the Summer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490827/panoramic-view-ryogoku-bridge-the-summerFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Night Attack, Part 4: The Retreat (Youchi yon, hikitori), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers…
The Night Attack, Part 4: The Retreat (Youchi yon, hikitori), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956273/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Actors as Ebisu, Fukurokuju, Benkei, Fox and Hunter in the Style of Ōtsu-e by Utagawa Kunisada
Actors as Ebisu, Fukurokuju, Benkei, Fox and Hunter in the Style of Ōtsu-e by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931400/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Act 11, Part 1: The Approach to the Night Attack (Juichidanme ichi, yochi oshiyose), from the series "The Revenge of the…
Act 11, Part 1: The Approach to the Night Attack (Juichidanme ichi, yochi oshiyose), from the series "The Revenge of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955729/image-cartoon-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram story template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375224/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Arashi Otohachi III as Makanaibaba Okuma, and Iwai Kumesaburō II as Manchō's Daughter Okoma by Utagawa Kunisada
Arashi Otohachi III as Makanaibaba Okuma, and Iwai Kumesaburō II as Manchō's Daughter Okoma by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931385/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening blog banner template, editable text
Grand opening blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373055/grand-opening-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Battle on roof of Hōryūkaku, from the Play "Tale of the Eight Dogs" (Hakkenden) by Utagawa Kunisada II
Battle on roof of Hōryūkaku, from the Play "Tale of the Eight Dogs" (Hakkenden) by Utagawa Kunisada II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932149/image-dogs-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Actor in the Role of Wrestler Hanaregoma no Chōkichi by Utagawa Kunisada
Actor in the Role of Wrestler Hanaregoma no Chōkichi by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932125/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license