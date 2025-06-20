Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageyoshiwara1904japanesetriptychjapanese public domainutagawa yoshiikujapanese artjapanese printProcession under Cherry Blossoms by Mayuzumi of the Sanotsuchiya at Edo-machi nichōme in the New Yoshiwara by Utagawa YoshiikuOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 581 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3534 x 1711 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMitsuuji Pleasuring by the Ōi River by Utagawa Yoshiikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932453/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGenji Enjoying a Screen by Hanabusa Itchō by Utagawa Yoshiikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931237/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew item ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966828/new-item-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Osaka Actors Sawamura Tanosuke III as Wakana hime and Nakamura Shikan IV as Toriyama Shūsaku by Utagawa Yoshiikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932199/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licensePicture of Men and Women from all Nations (Bankoku danjo jinbutsu zue)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490557/picture-men-and-women-from-all-nations-bankoku-danjo-jinbutsu-zueFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseInterior of a Public Bathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8038207/interior-public-bathFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseCourtesans Promenading on the Nakanocho by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651984/courtesans-promenading-the-nakanocho-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesans Promenading on the Nakanocho by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655313/courtesans-promenading-the-nakanocho-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeauties of the Three Capitals: Shimabara in Kyoto (right), Yoshiwara in Edo (center), and Shinmachi in Osaka (left) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944480/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCourtesans Promenading on the Nakanocho by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652044/courtesans-promenading-the-nakanocho-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseTriptych: Seizing an Arrow (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141903/triptych-seizing-arrow-ca-1850-late-edo-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature mobile wallpaper, bird perching on a bamboo branch, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243911/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseMurasaki and Genji Viewing the Snow by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa Hirosada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931462/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePicture of Men and Women from all nations (Bankoku danjo jinbutsu zue)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490775/picture-men-and-women-from-all-nations-bankoku-danjo-jinbutsu-zueFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCourtesans Promenading on the Nakanocho by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655319/courtesans-promenading-the-nakanocho-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Five Nations Enjoying a Drunken Revel at the Gankirō Tea Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490776/the-five-nations-enjoying-drunken-revel-the-gankiro-tea-houseFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCherry Blossoms on the Jewel River Embankment by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932032/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692568/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseFashionable Genji at Suma by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931823/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEastern music festival post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771648/eastern-music-festival-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWomen Dancing at New Years as Monkey Trainers by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932132/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11054962/japan-culture-expo-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseKomurasaki, a Courtesan of Tamaya House (ca. 1830 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141615/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692573/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCourtesans of the Ogiya on a Spring Outing by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640542/courtesans-the-ogiya-spring-outing-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseJapan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7859849/japan-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseCeremony Unveiling the Icon at Benzaiten, Enoshima by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922732/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license