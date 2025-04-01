Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefrescowatercolor animalornamental calligraphybook bindingcartoonanimalbooksbirdAlbum of Paintings and CalligraphyOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 664 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1850 x 3342 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEnchanted Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941392/enchanted-gardenView licenseCalligraphic Panel with Moral Exhortations from 'Album of Paintings and Calligraphy'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932205/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnchanted Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941104/enchanted-gardenView licenseDurga Being Worshipped by Two Devoteeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037938/durga-being-worshipped-two-devoteesFree Image from public domain licenseEnchanted Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14942320/enchanted-gardenView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jatakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain licenseEnchanted Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928747/enchanted-gardenView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597387/christmas-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePainted Banner (Thangka) of the Avalokiteshvara Incarnation of the Rain God Rato Matsyendranathahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949146/photo-image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute bird png, editable illustration remix on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761318/cute-bird-png-editable-illustration-remix-transparent-backgroundView licenseLustration of Jina Rishabhanatha (Adinatha), Folio from a Bhaktamara Stotra (Hymn of the Immortal Devotee)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932618/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRaga Bhairaon, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011314/raga-bhairaon-page-from-jaipur-ragamala-setFree Image from public domain licenseBird watching Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597646/bird-watching-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe birth of Rustam. Gouache painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970149/the-birth-rustam-gouache-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519433/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePrincess Rukmini Sends a Message to Krishna, Folio from a Rukmini-Harana (Abduction of Rukmini)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037756/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday gifts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597718/holiday-gifts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnidentified Scene- Meeting of Duryodhana and Vatsala's Father (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038089/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor storytelling book, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807339/watercolor-storytelling-book-editable-remix-designView licenseRaga Dipak, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020609/raga-dipak-page-from-jaipur-ragamala-setFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519509/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseThe Goddess, Kali, and the Seven Mothers in Battle (recto), Goddess Fights a Titan and Text (verso), Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018106/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding champagne, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526695/hand-holding-champagne-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597239/holiday-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScenes from the Story of Narakasura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932370/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable note paper mockup, doodle flamingo designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817031/editable-note-paper-mockup-doodle-flamingo-designView licenseAlbum Page with Two Sheikhs by Mughalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946970/album-page-with-two-sheikhs-mughalFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519171/graduate-owl-reading-book-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseLovers in a Zenana Garden at Night by Mughalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946527/lovers-zenana-garden-night-mughalFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee Monday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596721/coffee-monday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Hindu Goddess Ugratara (Violent Tara)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931809/the-hindu-goddess-ugratara-violent-taraFree Image from public domain licenseGold peacock clipart, editable Art Nouveau animal, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668843/gold-peacock-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Procession Scene with Musicians, from a copy of the Padshanama by Mughalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945234/procession-scene-with-musicians-from-copy-the-padshanama-mughalFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChinese deities . Gouache painting by a Chinese painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955671/chinese-deities-gouache-painting-chinese-painterFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePainted Banner (Thangka) of Bodhisattva Maitreya Surrounded by his Retinuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945782/painted-banner-thangka-bodhisattva-maitreya-surrounded-his-retinueFree Image from public domain license