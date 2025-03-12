Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewolfislamic calligraphypublic domain wolfmuslim artislamic patternsvintage wolfvintage framevintage illustration wolfSpotted Wolf Chasing a BuckOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 456 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3486 x 1324 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIslamic new year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748181/islamic-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseOne-half of Double Page Frontispiece from a Qur'an (2:91)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932830/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim lifestyle poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060803/muslim-lifestyle-poster-templateView licensePage from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (2:102)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932894/page-from-manuscript-the-quran-2102Free Image from public domain licenseMuslim poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273143/muslim-poster-templateView licenseKhusraw Receiving his Captured Brother, page from a manuscript of the Khamsahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932084/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim prayers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061632/muslim-prayers-poster-templateView licenseHoroscope of Sultan Mahmud I and the Ottoman Dominionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923939/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540471/eid-al-fitr-facebook-story-templateView licenseMajnun at the Ka'aba, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922494/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540470/eid-al-fitr-instagram-post-templateView licensePage from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (end page)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932469/page-from-manuscript-the-quran-end-pageFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273132/eid-al-fitr-poster-templateView licenseIskandar Finds Khizr and Ilyas at the Fountain of Immortality, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932821/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuharram holy month Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538094/muharram-holy-month-instagram-post-templateView licenseFrontispiece from the Thirteenth Section of the Fatawi (Legal Opinions) of Qadi Khanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932955/image-art-watercolor-patternFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735025/islamic-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licensePage from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (26:25-38; 26:38-49)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932217/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Eid al-Adha Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736113/happy-eid-al-adha-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Men Under a Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9305637/two-men-under-treeFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome ramadan Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060970/welcome-ramadan-facebook-post-templateView licensePage from a Chaghatay Manuscript Depicting Punishments in Hell for Offenses in Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932829/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990252/ramadan-element-editable-design-setView licenseIntroductory Heading to the Fourth Juz' (Section) of a Thirty-Part Manuscript of the Qur'anhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038418/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseUnderstanding Islam poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062314/understanding-islam-poster-templateView licenseDouble Page from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (23:2-4; 23:4-6 and 23:20-21; 23:21-22)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932224/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540472/eid-al-fitr-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Bearded Man Leaning on a Staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932841/bearded-man-leaning-staffFree Image from public domain licenseMosque Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599261/mosque-instagram-post-templateView licenseDouble Page from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (37:13-19; 37:19-23 and 37:73-79; 37:79-86)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923679/image-paper-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseEid party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736504/eid-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseDouble Page Illuminated Unwan (Frontispiece) from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932952/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402960/islamic-architecture-poster-templateView licensePage from a Chaghatay Manuscript Depicting Punishments in Hell for Offenses in Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932822/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Adha Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736120/eid-al-adha-instagram-post-templateView licenseIsfandiyar Attacks the Simurgh from an Armored Vehicle, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932928/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517480/eid-al-fitr-instagram-post-templateView licensePage from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (50:12-14; 50:14-16)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931863/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994461/ramadan-element-editable-design-setView licenseA Man Seated Under a Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933033/man-seated-under-treeFree Image from public domain license