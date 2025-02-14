Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagelotuskorean public domainpond illustrationlotus paintingkoreankorean artpublic domain lotuslotus vintageFish Carps in a Lotus PondOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 495 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2368 x 5736 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarElegant watercolor lotus flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498792/elegant-watercolor-lotus-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseA Scholarly Outinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9315844/scholarly-outingFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower poster template, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18422402/art-flower-poster-template-editable-floral-designView licensePortrait of a Meritorious Subjecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932410/portrait-meritorious-subjectFree Image from public domain licenseElegant lotus flower illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498812/elegant-lotus-flower-illustrations-editable-element-setView licensePage from the Illustrations and Explanations of the Three Jewels (Sanbō ekotoba), known as the Tōdaiji Fragment (Tōdaiji…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613990/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140472/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseFugen Bosatsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797506/fugen-bosatsuFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140462/songkran-festival-poster-templateView licenseThe Tale of Sumiyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8311159/the-tale-sumiyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body moisturizer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498199/floral-body-moisturizer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseExcursions from the Four Cardinal Gates: Encounter with the Four Sufferings of Birth, Old Age, Sickness, and Death from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8366195/photo-image-tree-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic instant film frame mockup, paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081739/aesthetic-instant-film-frame-mockup-paper-collage-editable-designView licensegolden fan painted with morning glories in blossom supported by wooden posts; calligraphy throughout image. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655100/image-vintage-art-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body moisturizer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12976978/floral-body-moisturizer-instagram-post-templateView licenseLife of the Buddha: The Birth of the Buddha, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613493/life-the-buddha-the-birth-the-buddha-japanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lotus flowers background, aesthetic butterfly illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7378407/imageView licenseFlowers and Birds in a Spring Landscape by Kano Motonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691073/flowers-and-birds-spring-landscape-kano-motonobuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lotus flowers background, aesthetic butterfly illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7362182/imageView licenseFlowers and Birds in a Spring Landscape by Kano Motonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691071/flowers-and-birds-spring-landscape-kano-motonobuFree Image from public domain licenseThink less, live more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18445301/think-less-live-more-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseFlowers and Birds in a Spring Landscape by Kano Motonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691079/flowers-and-birds-spring-landscape-kano-motonobuFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207837/flowers-editable-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensesnow-covered rocks at L with wilted, snow-covered reeds; hazy snowy mountain in background; patches of light gold wash;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467388/image-background-light-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist philosophy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037163/buddhist-philosophy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license“A Lovely Garland” (Tamakazura), from The Tale of Genji by Tosa Mitsuyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087440/lovely-garland-tamakazura-from-the-tale-genji-tosa-mitsuyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseRelaxing music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851331/relaxing-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensefigure in skirt and scarves at R kneeling and praying to male figure seated on low throne; figure is in brown robes with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653230/image-background-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198221/flowers-editable-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEight Views of the Xiao and Xiang River Valleys by Kanō Tan yūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932934/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWater lily illustration, watercolor background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531320/water-lily-illustration-watercolor-background-editable-designView licenseSquirrels Eating Chestnuts by Kawanabe Kyōsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932392/squirrels-eating-chestnuts-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePage from the Collection of Poems by Lady Ise (Ise shū)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8326354/page-from-the-collection-poems-lady-ise-ise-shuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Korean food illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331009/editable-vintage-korean-food-illustration-design-element-setView licenseMale figure seated on ground at L with arms crossed wearing billowing, angular black robes, looking toward R; inscription at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637112/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Korean food illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330979/editable-vintage-korean-food-illustration-design-element-setView licenseEight Views of the Xiao and Xiang River Valleys by Kanō Tan yūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932941/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Korean food illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331106/editable-vintage-korean-food-illustration-design-element-setView licenseThree Poems from the Collection of Poems Ancient and Modern (Kokin wakashū), one of the Araki Fragments (Araki-gire)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8328187/image-paper-cloud-patternsFree Image from public domain license