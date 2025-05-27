Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanesevintage posterbookstamp vintage public domainposterjapanese stamppicture bookstampInk Komachi by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1062 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4553 x 5144 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4553 x 5144 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlat lay flyer png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14353037/flat-lay-flyer-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseThe Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931614/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496130/content-creator-poster-templateView licenseCourtesan Holding Adonis Flower by Chōseisai Teishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932474/image-face-paper-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseThank you poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510723/thank-you-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Cherry Tree of Yang Guifei by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931327/the-cherry-tree-yang-guifei-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage ephemera scrapbook collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16276580/editable-vintage-ephemera-scrapbook-collage-design-element-setView licenseHashiba Ferry in Snow by Utagawa Hiroshige II and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931330/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBooks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053177/books-poster-templateView licenseVillager evicting Oni, traditional Japanese painting by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration. Public domain image from our own…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193004/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSushi bar poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481130/sushi-bar-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOno no Komachi by the Waterfall (Shimizu), from the series The Seven Fashionable Aspects of Komachi (Furyu yatsushi nana…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946935/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Night Attack, Third Episode: Achieving the Goal by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931217/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Kojuro VI in a Daisho no Mai (Sword Dance), in the Play Gion Nyogo, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949017/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frames mockup, editable wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894594/photo-frames-mockup-editable-wall-decorView licenseChiryu, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944525/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly reading Instagram story template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811679/weekly-reading-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShojo, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952983/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseBird watching poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107319/bird-watching-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlowers by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932659/flowers-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Dancer Giō by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931891/the-dancer-gio-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseDragon on the roof poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611717/dragon-the-roof-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseIyogu, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953786/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseKids book poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727189/kids-book-poster-template-editable-designView licenseKakegawa, from the series "Fifty-three Stations [of the Tokaido] (Gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Figure Tokaido…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955726/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseLion under the stars poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611713/lion-under-the-stars-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseLongevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLight by the Sea poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610006/light-the-sea-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseHagoromo, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952350/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseGolden trails whisper softly poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611714/golden-trails-whisper-softly-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseDontaro (Kyogen), from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952234/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseFairy in the forest poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18326233/fairy-the-forest-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseTwo Princesses of the River (Kohi nijo), from the series "A Set of Ten Famous Numbers for the Katsushika Circle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954833/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseStars carry secret wishes poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611721/stars-carry-secret-wishes-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Soga Shrine, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045985/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseLearning Japanese book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710866/learning-japanese-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseChiryu: The Old Story of the Irises at Yatsuhashi Bridge (Yatsuhashi no kakitsubata no koji), section of sheet no. 12 from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952180/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license