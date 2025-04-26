Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetantricfeastvintage feastcartoongrassfacepersonartTantric FeastOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 860 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2437 x 3399 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFeast of Adam and Eve png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704349/png-adam-and-eve-aesthetic-artView licenseSidh Sen (reigned 1684-1727) Dressed as Shivahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932926/sidh-sen-reigned-1684-1727-dressed-shivaFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Adha Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14768024/eid-al-adha-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseMegha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Adha Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735296/eid-al-adha-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Buraq Worshipped by Two Princes (recto); Calligraphy (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932232/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChag Sameach Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640964/chag-sameach-instagram-post-templateView licenseShiva Enthronedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038027/shiva-enthronedFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Shavuot Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640966/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Month of Bhadon (August-September), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933032/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752951/seafood-poster-templateView licenseReturn of the Errant Lover, Folio from an Amaru Shataka (Hundred Stanzas of Amaru)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932171/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Adha Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791907/eid-al-adha-instagram-post-templateView licenseShankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Adha Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599269/eid-al-adha-instagram-post-templateView licenseKrishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696485/seafood-poster-templateView licenseThe Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Adha Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453313/eid-al-adha-instagram-post-templateView licenseIndependent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932540/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras feast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493759/mardi-gras-feast-instagram-post-templateView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras feast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492724/mardi-gras-feast-instagram-post-templateView licensePrincess with a Hawkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932377/princess-with-hawkFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Adha Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486285/eid-al-adha-facebook-story-templateView licenseMaharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037820/image-face-tiger-personFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892844/eid-al-fitr-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Jain Monk Preachinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936906/eid-al-fitr-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRadhika's Manifest Agitation (Prakasha Udvaiga), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights) by Sahibdinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038451/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936908/eid-al-fitr-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMaharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11618885/eid-al-fitr-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRadha Rejecting Krishnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922603/radha-rejecting-krishnaFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967123/eid-al-fitr-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVishnu Rescuing the King of the Elephantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037724/vishnu-rescuing-the-king-the-elephantsFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599180/eid-al-fitr-instagram-post-templateView licenseKrishna and Radha Strolling in the Rainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923831/krishna-and-radha-strolling-the-rainFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936903/eid-al-fitr-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license