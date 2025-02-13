rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Royal Elephant Fight
Save
Edit Image
cartoon horsesbearwatercolor animalasian elephanttapestry wallelephanthorse drawingcartoon
Editable Cute animal character designs element design set
Editable Cute animal character designs element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15258926/editable-cute-animal-character-designs-element-design-setView license
Malati Receives a Visitor, Folio from a Malati-Madhava series by Bhagvan Das
Malati Receives a Visitor, Folio from a Malati-Madhava series by Bhagvan Das
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931631/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057733/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cute birthday elephant and bear cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute birthday elephant and bear cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540199/png-animal-apparel-balloonView license
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain license
Cute birthday elephant and bear cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute birthday elephant and bear cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540222/png-animal-apparel-balloonView license
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Cute animal character illustrations element design set
Editable Cute animal character illustrations element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264687/editable-cute-animal-character-illustrations-element-design-setView license
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10249353/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView license
The Planetary Deity Brihaspati (Jupiter)
The Planetary Deity Brihaspati (Jupiter)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931662/the-planetary-deity-brihaspati-jupiterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471760/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196337/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView license
Raja Shiv Singh and Prince Ram Singh
Raja Shiv Singh and Prince Ram Singh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932177/raja-shiv-singh-and-prince-ram-singhFree Image from public domain license
Editable Adorable animal character designs element design set
Editable Adorable animal character designs element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275753/editable-adorable-animal-character-designs-element-design-setView license
A Jain Monk Preaching
A Jain Monk Preaching
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471813/editable-watercolor-deer-forest-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Fight of the Mongoose and the Serpent Armies (recto), Babhruvahana and the Mongoose Fight the Serpents (verso), Scenes from…
Fight of the Mongoose and the Serpent Armies (recto), Babhruvahana and the Mongoose Fight the Serpents (verso), Scenes from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931993/image-background-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10476398/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView license
Shiva Bearing the Descent of the Ganges River, folio from a Hindi manuscript by the saint Narayan
Shiva Bearing the Descent of the Ganges River, folio from a Hindi manuscript by the saint Narayan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037763/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10473111/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Cute animal character illustrations element design set
Editable Cute animal character illustrations element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264906/editable-cute-animal-character-illustrations-element-design-setView license
The Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
The Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cute birthday elephant and bear cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute birthday elephant and bear cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540231/png-animal-apparel-balloonView license
Radha's Hidden Endeavors That Indicate Her Preoccupation with Love (Prachanna Chesta), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The…
Radha's Hidden Endeavors That Indicate Her Preoccupation with Love (Prachanna Chesta), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932179/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal forest silhouette design element set
Editable animal forest silhouette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183522/editable-animal-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView license
Indra and Sachi Riding the Divine Elephant Airavata, Folio from a Panchakalyanaka (Five Auspicious Events in the Life of…
Indra and Sachi Riding the Divine Elephant Airavata, Folio from a Panchakalyanaka (Five Auspicious Events in the Life of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932550/image-cow-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Welcome baby poster template, editable text and design
Welcome baby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597211/welcome-baby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain license
First birthday Instagram story template
First birthday Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874604/first-birthday-instagram-story-templateView license
An Elephant Fight (Recto) and Vasudeva Rescues Baby Krishna (Verso)
An Elephant Fight (Recto) and Vasudeva Rescues Baby Krishna (Verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924065/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal forest silhouette design element set
Editable animal forest silhouette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183771/editable-animal-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView license
Arjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…
Arjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931632/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor animals holding balloons design element set, editable design
Watercolor animals holding balloons design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238676/watercolor-animals-holding-balloons-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah (r. 1626-1672), Folio from an Illuminated Manuscript of the History of the Qutb Shahi Sultans of…
Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah (r. 1626-1672), Folio from an Illuminated Manuscript of the History of the Qutb Shahi Sultans of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924013/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
The Goddess and Worshipper (Recto); Text (Verso)
The Goddess and Worshipper (Recto); Text (Verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037786/the-goddess-and-worshipper-recto-text-versoFree Image from public domain license