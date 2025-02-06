Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imageholy familyangelsagrada familiavintage illustration angelpainting of saintsgoldholy family public domainoil paintingThe Holy Family with Saint John the Baptist (La sagrada familia con San Juan Bautista) by Unidentified artistOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 981 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5010 x 6126 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe Visitation and the Birth of Saint John the Baptist (La visitación y el nacimiento de san Juan Bautista) by Nicolás…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932543/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaby blues Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCabinet with Image of Saint John the Baptist (Contador con imagen de san Juan Bautista) by Unidentified artistshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801050/photo-image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730151/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Family (La Sagrada Familia) by Nicolas Rodriguez Juarezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923992/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHoli festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460244/holi-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Virgin Adoring the Christ Child with Two Saints (La Virgin adorando al Niño Jesús con dos santos) by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932545/image-face-christmas-personFree Image from public domain licenseKids book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseNun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932684/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome fall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView licenseNun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093205/image-white-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHorror stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890007/horror-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933042/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseNun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Antonio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126515/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday cards poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12908104/happy-birthday-cards-poster-templateView licenseSaint John of Nepomuk (San Juan Nepomuceno) by Jose de Paezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922788/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew fall collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970020/new-fall-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints Francis of Paola, John, and Roch (La Virgen y el Niño con san Francisco de Paula, san Juan y…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932796/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday cards Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12908105/happy-birthday-cards-instagram-story-templateView licenseNun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by José de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933039/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12049693/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Jose de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126512/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517089/eid-al-fitr-poster-templateView licenseSaint Francis Appearing before Pope Nicholas V, with Donors (La aparicion de san Francisco al Papa Nicolas V, con donantes)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922513/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570965/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Family with Saint John the Baptist and an Angel by Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265519/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914281/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Kings with Viceroy Pedro de Castro y Figueroa, Duke of La Conquista (La adoración de los reyes con el…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038400/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527869/easter-sunday-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Martyrdom of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (El martirio de santa Catalina de Alejandría) by Baltasar de Echave Ibíahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527865/easter-sunday-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFriar’s Badge with the Nativity (Medallón de fraile con la Natividad) by José de Páezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932818/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday concert Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527864/easter-sunday-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFriar's Badge with the Nativity (Medallon de fraile con la Natividad) by Jose de Paez. Original public domain image from Los…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126319/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459729/bible-psalm-blog-banner-templateView licenseHoly Family with Young Saint John (1550 - 1575) by Paolo Veronesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742250/holy-family-with-young-saint-john-1550-1575-paolo-veroneseFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11564091/easter-sunday-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVII. From Spaniard and Morisca, Albino (VII. De espanol y morisca, albino) by Juan Patricio Morlete Ruizhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922728/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license