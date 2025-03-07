rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bhim Singh (reigned 1778-1828) Watching a Celebration of the Monsoon Festival
Save
Edit Image
frescohorseanimalpatternpersonartwatercolourvintage
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Maharao Ram Singh II of Kota (reigned 1827-1866) Hunting with Maharao Ram Singh of Bundi (reigned 1828-1866)
Maharao Ram Singh II of Kota (reigned 1827-1866) Hunting with Maharao Ram Singh of Bundi (reigned 1828-1866)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931661/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Maharaja Pratap Singh (Reigned 1778-1803)
Maharaja Pratap Singh (Reigned 1778-1803)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038146/maharaja-pratap-singh-reigned-1778-1803Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Maharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunt
Maharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037820/image-face-tiger-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Maharana Bhim Singh of Udaipur (reigned 1778-1828) Dresses for the Teej (Swing) Festival by Chokha
Maharana Bhim Singh of Udaipur (reigned 1778-1828) Dresses for the Teej (Swing) Festival by Chokha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931192/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932540/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shiva Enthroned
Shiva Enthroned
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038027/shiva-enthronedFree Image from public domain license
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Vrishaketu and His New Bride Travel to Hastinapura, Led by Bhima, Scene from the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a…
Vrishaketu and His New Bride Travel to Hastinapura, Led by Bhima, Scene from the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931482/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Unidentified Scene- Meeting of Duryodhana and Vatsala's Father (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
Unidentified Scene- Meeting of Duryodhana and Vatsala's Father (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038089/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course poster template, editable design
Horse riding course poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView license
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife day poster template, editable watercolor design
Wildlife day poster template, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18278462/wildlife-day-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView license
Unidentified Scene- Disguised Ghatotkacha Arriving at Vatsala's house (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
Unidentified Scene- Disguised Ghatotkacha Arriving at Vatsala's house (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931289/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Horse club poster template, editable design
Horse club poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671171/horse-club-poster-template-editable-designView license
Subhadra Tells Abhimanyu that his Engagement to Vatsala has been Annulled, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
Subhadra Tells Abhimanyu that his Engagement to Vatsala has been Annulled, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor design element set, editable design
Horse watercolor design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239589/horse-watercolor-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Krishna Receives the Sacred Thread and Returns his Preceptor Sandipani's Son, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories…
Krishna Receives the Sacred Thread and Returns his Preceptor Sandipani's Son, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037859/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor design element set, editable design
Horse watercolor design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239609/horse-watercolor-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Indra and Sachi Riding the Divine Elephant Airavata, Folio from a Panchakalyanaka (Five Auspicious Events in the Life of…
Indra and Sachi Riding the Divine Elephant Airavata, Folio from a Panchakalyanaka (Five Auspicious Events in the Life of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932550/image-cow-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Durga Being Worshipped by Two Devotees
Durga Being Worshipped by Two Devotees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037938/durga-being-worshipped-two-devoteesFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
The Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
The Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Arjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…
Arjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931632/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
The Heavenly Audience of Shiva and Parvati
The Heavenly Audience of Shiva and Parvati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931812/the-heavenly-audience-shiva-and-parvatiFree Image from public domain license