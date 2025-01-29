rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Yama and Yami
Save
Edit Image
dragonyamaancient signdragon arttraditional pattern fabricastrologydragon peoplecotton
Chinese New Year dragon remix
Chinese New Year dragon remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12794246/chinese-new-year-dragon-remixView license
Khadgayogini
Khadgayogini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038062/khadgayoginiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese phoenix frame background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Chinese phoenix frame background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8642781/png-animal-background-beigeView license
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Taras
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Taras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038392/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-and-four-tarasFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year editable product backdrop
Chinese new year editable product backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761429/chinese-new-year-editable-product-backdropView license
Mandala of Vishnu
Mandala of Vishnu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931688/mandala-vishnuFree Image from public domain license
Community Remix
Community Remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672129/community-remixView license
The Supreme Physician (Bhaishajyaguru) and His Celestial Assembly
The Supreme Physician (Bhaishajyaguru) and His Celestial Assembly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922604/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year editable product backdrop
Chinese new year editable product backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761115/chinese-new-year-editable-product-backdropView license
Milarepa (1040-1123)
Milarepa (1040-1123)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037826/milarepa-1040-1123Free Image from public domain license
Chinese dragon year blue background
Chinese dragon year blue background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059468/chinese-dragon-year-blue-backgroundView license
Buddha Shakyamuni and Narrative Scenes
Buddha Shakyamuni and Narrative Scenes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924012/buddha-shakyamuni-and-narrative-scenesFree Image from public domain license
Chinese dragon year blue background
Chinese dragon year blue background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055299/chinese-dragon-year-blue-backgroundView license
Genealogical Painting
Genealogical Painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923753/genealogical-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year red background
Chinese new year red background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055275/chinese-new-year-red-backgroundView license
Sakyasri and the Lostsawa of Trophu
Sakyasri and the Lostsawa of Trophu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932528/sakyasri-and-the-lostsawa-trophuFree Image from public domain license
Year of dragon poster template
Year of dragon poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874405/year-dragon-poster-templateView license
Arhat Ajita in a Landscape
Arhat Ajita in a Landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038344/arhat-ajita-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year remixed by rawpixel
Chinese new year remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13003490/chinese-new-year-remixed-rawpixelView license
Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life
Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932527/amitayus-the-buddha-eternal-lifeFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year red background
Chinese new year red background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059093/chinese-new-year-red-backgroundView license
Buddha Shakyamuni and the Eighteen Arhats
Buddha Shakyamuni and the Eighteen Arhats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038676/buddha-shakyamuni-and-the-eighteen-arhatsFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale poster template
Chinese New Year sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118396/chinese-new-year-sale-poster-templateView license
The Buddha of Unshakable Resolve (Akshobhya) in His Eastern Paradise (Abhirati)
The Buddha of Unshakable Resolve (Akshobhya) in His Eastern Paradise (Abhirati)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038442/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale poster template
Chinese New Year sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118428/chinese-new-year-sale-poster-templateView license
The Jina Buddha of Infinite Light (Amitabha) in His Pure Land Paradise (Sukhavati)
The Jina Buddha of Infinite Light (Amitabha) in His Pure Land Paradise (Sukhavati)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932523/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale Facebook story template
Chinese New Year sale Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116440/chinese-new-year-sale-facebook-story-templateView license
Arhat Chudapanthaka (?) with Attendants
Arhat Chudapanthaka (?) with Attendants
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923469/arhat-chudapanthaka-with-attendantsFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery Instagram post template
Art gallery Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829815/art-gallery-instagram-post-templateView license
Mandala of Vasudhara
Mandala of Vasudhara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922879/mandala-vasudharaFree Image from public domain license
Chinese phoenix frame background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Chinese phoenix frame background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8642711/png-animal-background-beigeView license
Mandala of Vasudhara
Mandala of Vasudhara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037783/mandala-vasudharaFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year poster template and design
Chinese new year poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725151/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView license
Kunga Tashi and Incidents from His Life (Abbot of Sakya Monastery, 1688-1711)
Kunga Tashi and Incidents from His Life (Abbot of Sakya Monastery, 1688-1711)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932647/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
3D Chinese dragon year gold background
3D Chinese dragon year gold background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13061926/chinese-dragon-year-gold-backgroundView license
Shaiva Shrines in a Landscape
Shaiva Shrines in a Landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931587/shaiva-shrines-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
3D Chinese dragon year red background
3D Chinese dragon year red background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13061213/chinese-dragon-year-red-backgroundView license
Previous Birth Stories of the Buddha
Previous Birth Stories of the Buddha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018115/previous-birth-stories-the-buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117838/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Mandala of the Buddhist Deity Chakrasamvara
Mandala of the Buddhist Deity Chakrasamvara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922735/mandala-the-buddhist-deity-chakrasamvaraFree Image from public domain license